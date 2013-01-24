Sites in the United Kingdom & Ireland

Function: Head office in the UK, covering Health Systems and Personal Health.
Contact details:
Guildford Business Park,
Guildford, Surrey GU2 8XG
Tel: +44(0)1483 910039
Products: Home respiratory care, respiratory drug delivery
Function: Sales, marketing, customer service, research and development, quality / regulatory, product assembly, business development, European warehouse and storage
Contact details:
Philips Respironics, Chichester Business Park,
City Fields Way, Tangmere, Chichester,
West Sussex PO20 2FT
Tel: +44 (0)800 1300840
Function: Head office in Ireland, covering Health Systems and Personal Health.
Contact details:
Philips House, South County Business Park,
Leopardstown, Dublin 18
Tel: +353 (0)1764 0000
Product: Philips Cardiovascular Information
Management System (CVIS)
Function: Development, customer operations, marketing and clinical applications for Philips CVIS
Contact details:
Channel Wharf, Old Channel Road,
Belfast BT3 9DE Northern Ireland
Tel: +44 (0)2890 461200