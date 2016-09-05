Before you start using this service we like to let you know how we work with the data you share with us. Data which you voluntarily submit through the App, such as your picture, height, weight, calories intake, and your goals, are used to personalize your profile and calculate your general health targets. Data collected by device(s) that connect to the App, such as your heart pulse rate, activity and movement, blood pressure, temperature, weight, body fat% and sleep, are used to monitor your general health condition. We will We will never
Before you start using this service we like to let you know how we work with the data you share with us. Data which you voluntarily submit through the App, such as your picture, height, weight, calories intake, and your goals, are used to personalize your profile and calculate your general health targets. Data collected by device(s) that connect to the App, such as your heart pulse rate, activity and movement, blood pressure, temperature, weight, body fat% and sleep, are used to monitor your general health condition.
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