Before you start using this service we like to let you know how we work with the data you share with us. Data which you voluntarily submit through the App, such as your picture, height, weight, calories intake, and your goals, are used to personalize your profile and calculate your general health targets. Data collected by device(s) that connect to the App, such as your heart pulse rate, activity and movement, blood pressure, temperature, weight, body fat% and sleep, are used to monitor your general health condition. We will Use this data to provide you with insight in your daily lifestyle behaviour and to follow progress over time.

Combine and analyse your data to provide you additional motivation and support to change your lifestyle.

Only if you sign-up for marketing, we may use this data to send you personalized communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions. We will never Use your personal data for other purposes then communicated to you.

Sell your data to third parties without your consent, so they can use it for their own purposes.

Allow unauthorized access to your personal data.