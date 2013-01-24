Smart Shaver Privacy Notice
Smart Shaver uses personal data collected or processed by the Connected Smart Shaver device(s) ("Device") and/or the Smart Shaver mobile application ("App").
This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the Device and/or the App, which is controlled by or under control of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries ("Philips", "our", "we" or "us").
Please also read our Cookie Notice and Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.
Sensitive Personal Data
Before we collect sensitive personal data, we will inform you and ask your explicit consent. This data includes a skin or facial photo; physical attributes such as face shape, hair colour, hair growth; your shaving and skin care routine (frequency and duration); your skin data (colour and type); skin measurement values, skin and shaving concerns or issues; your skin routine cleansing information; beard data (type, hair growth); and your lifestyle and well-being information (routine, sleep, stress and environment). You may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before withdrawing your consent.
Sensitive Personal Data
We ask that you not send us and you not disclose any sensitive personal data (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) on or through the App or otherwise to us.
Account Data
We collect your personal data when you create an account. You may log in to the App using a MyPhilips account or by using your social media profile. The personal data we collect may include your username, profile photo, name, email address, gender, birthday/age, country, language, latest tweet, profile URL, social media profile, location and password.
The personal data collected is used to create and manage your account. You can use your account to securely log in to the app. If you create a MyPhilips account to log in to the app, we will send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your enquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communication in case you have opted in. You may also use your MyPhilips account to order a Philips product or service, participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to a Philips promotion (for example clicking 'like' or 'share'), and participate in product testing or surveys.
Other Provided Data
This data includes a skin or facial photo; physical attributes such as face shape, hair colour, hair growth; your shaving and skin care routine (frequency and duration); your skin data (colour and type); skin measurement values, skin and shaving concerns or issues; your skin routine cleansing information; beard data (type, hair growth); your lifestyle and well-being information (routine, sleep, stress and environment), and your questionnaire responses.
The data collected is used to make you part of a community that shares cooking-related content and allows to follow other community members with similar interests. The private settings in combination with your activity in the social community are used to provide you with a personalised experience of the app by presenting content that is most relevant for you. We do this by analysing the data collected and using specific recommendation and filtering algorithms.
Device Data
We may collect device-specific information when you install, access or use the Device. This includes information about your Device, including the unique user device number. We also collect session and usage data, which is related to your use of the Device.
If you use the Connected Smart Shaver Device, the Device records your use of the device, such as time, speed settings, battery level and progress of shaving, trimming and brushing and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique user Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s). If you use the Skin Analyst Sensor (for your iPhone), the iPhone records a detailed picture of your skin and sends it to the App. This photo is stored on your iPhone.
The data collected is used to personalise the Device settings, provide you with insights on your skin and shaving routine and provide a personal Skin or personal Skin Coaching and/or Shaving programs.
Cookies
We use cookies, tags or similar technologies to operate, provide, improve, understand and customise our Services. Cookies allow us to recognise your mobile device and collect your personal data, including your unique user Device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.
For further information about the use of cookies or other similar technologies used in this App, please read our Cookie Notice, which you can find under the privacy settings of the App.
Location Data
When you allow access to location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device. You can at any time block geo-location collection through the settings of your App or mobile device.
Transactional information
If you pay for our Services, we may receive information and confirmations, such as payment receipts, including from app stores or other third parties processing your payment.
Customer support
You may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide you customer support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing and customising our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
Combined Data
We may combine your personal data, including account data, other data provided by you, Device data, cookies, location data, data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels, such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details and websites you visit.
The combined data is analysed and used to provide you with Services such as a personalised Skin cleansing and Shaving routine; personal Skin Coaching and/or Shaving programs; Style and Shaving Advice; personalised advice on best facial styles; shaving and styling tips; and to help us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, Device and Services, as well as to develop new products and services.
If you opt-in to receive promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze and combine your personal data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.
Permissions
The App may request your permission to access your phone or sensors (e.g. camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location or Bluetooth) or other data (e.g. photos, agenda or contacts) on your mobile device.
Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
NutriU service service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for NutriU service such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
NutriU service service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for NutriU service such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
NutriU service service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for NutriU service such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
NutriU service service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for NutriU service such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
NutriU service service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for NutriU service such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
NutriU service service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for NutriU service such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
NutriU service service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for NutriU service such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
NutriU service service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for NutriU service such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Service providers
We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support and market our Services.
We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
IT and cloud providers
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.
Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.
Other third parties
Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.
If Philips shares personal data with a third party that uses your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal data.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.
Cross-border transfer
Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you consent to the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.
If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognised by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm. For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your Personal Data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting privacy@philips.com.
How long do we keep your data?
We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Your choices and rights
If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us at privacy@philips.com. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.
Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, of our Services anymore.
We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing Personal Data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children's online activities and interests.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her Personal Data without their consent, please contact us at privacy@philips.com. If we become aware that a child has provided us with Personal Data, we will delete his/her data from our files.
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we have disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html
Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.
The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences or consider stopping using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
Contact Us
If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, please contact our Data Protection Officer at privacy@philips.com. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
High Tech Campus 5
5656AE, Eindhoven
The Netherlands