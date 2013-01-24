The combined data is analysed and used to provide you with Services such as a personalised Skin cleansing and Shaving routine; personal Skin Coaching and/or Shaving programs; Style and Shaving Advice; personalised advice on best facial styles; shaving and styling tips; and to help us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, Device and Services, as well as to develop new products and services.

If you opt-in to receive promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze and combine your personal data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.