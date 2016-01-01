This Privacy Notice applies to the personal data collected by the App and the Device. The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what data we collect, why we collect it and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.
Please also read our Cookie Notice and Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.
Sensitive Analytics Data
If you provide consent, we collect analytics data on your child’s brushing habits and App usage, including toothbrush type (manual, electric or sonicare), brush handle data (model number, serial number, firmware version, manufacturer), brushing duration, brushing start time and intensity (“Brushing Data”). We use and/or aggregate the Brushing Data for analytical purposes to improve the App and the Services, including improving your child’s general App experience, the games and graphics of the App, and the performance of the Device. Philips always ensures that the processing of the Brushing Data is subject to appropriate data protection safeguards. Among others, Philips associates the Brushing Data with a random identifier and replaces any IP address associated with the Brushing Data with a generic IP address before storage.
If you do not provide consent, Philips will not process the Brushing Data in any manner. In this case, the Brushing Data will remain stored in the App on your mobile device, where Philips will not have access to it. You will be in control of this data. If you delete your child’s profile and/or the App, the Brushing Data will be deleted from your mobile device.
Account Data
To access the App’s Parent Dashboard, you have to create an account. For such purposes, you can use a MyPhilips account or log in using your social media profile, including your Apple account. We use your Account Data to create and manage your account.
As part of your child’s profile creation, you may fill in your child’s name and upload/take a profile picture. However, Philips will not process such data in any manner. The data will remain stored in the App on your mobile device, where Philips will not have access to it. You will be in control of this data. If you delete your child’s profile and/or the App, the data will be deleted from your mobile device.
Cookies
We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect information and personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App. We also use this information to show you country specific content (including information in your local language).
Before we use Cookies for analytics purposes, we will ask your consent.
Ratings and Review Data
If you write a review or rate the App on the app stores, we may process such information to respond to your comments and questions, understand how you feel when using the App, get familiar with your general perception of the App and our brand, and use these insights to improve the App. We can only see your app store username, ratings, comments and any other detail you decide to share with us or make publicly available. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. When you require customer support, we may use your data to follow-up on your case and guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section Customer Support Data below. We consider the processing of your ratings and review data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Customer Support Data
When you require customer support, we may ask you to provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
We consider the processing of your Customer Support data to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. In some cases, we consider the processing of your Customer Support Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Combined Data
We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Cookies, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.
If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. Before sending promotional communications to you, we will ask your consent.
Permissions
The App may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features (e.g. photos, camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth). We require access when strictly necessary to provide the Services as detailed below.
Service Providers
We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.
We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics.
Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.
Other Third Parties
Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.
Please note that when you log in through your Facebook social media account via Android, you enable Facebook to collect the following information through the Facebook SDK:
Facebook may also collect analytics data on your use of the SDK, information about the name of the App you are using, the date when you authorized the login, and any URL associated with your login. You can find out more about how Facebook uses your information by reading Facebook's Data Policy. Please note that the Facebook login functionality is completely optional, we will always allow you to login using your MyPhilips account.
Cross-border Transfer
Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.
If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here https://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.
How Long Do We Keep Your Data?
We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Grooming App service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.
Your Choices and Rights
If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.
Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before your withdrawal. Where we rely on performance of a contract to process your personal data for purposes of the Services, we may not be able to provide the Services if we do not receive your information.
Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore.
When we process your personal data based on a legal obligation to which we are subject, including when you interact with us to exercise any of your rights, we consider the processing to be lawful in accordance with Article 6.1.(c) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose, we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
It is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us here. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal data (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal data that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: https://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html
Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.
The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
Contact Us
For purposes of article 27 of Regulation (EU) 2016/679, Philips International B.V. (High Tech Campus 5, Eindhoven, 5656 AE, the Netherlands) acts as our Representative in the European Union.
If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, you may contact us (including our Data Protection Officer and/or Representative) here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.