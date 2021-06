If you’re wondering do air purifiers kill viruses, the answer is yes. They trap viruses in their filters, removing them from the air. Philips air purifiers have been clinically proven to remove viruses; in a room contaminated with a flu virus, our air purifiers removed 99.97% of viruses and aerosols within just half an hour.Just make sure you clean and change the filter when your device alerts you.It’s important to remember that the size of your room or office will have an impact on the how effectively an air purifier can remove viruses from the air. If you want to remove viruses from the air a larger space, such as a shared office, you might need an air purifier with a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR). Something like the Philips Air Purifier 3000i is suitable for rooms of up to 135 m², because of its high CADR, and it cleans smaller rooms of 20 m² in just eight minutes.