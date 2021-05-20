

In contrast to viruses, bacteria consist of a cell with its own metabolism. They multiply through cell division, while viruses can only reproduce with the help of a host cell. An air purifier is also useful for removing bacteria in the air, too. The 3-layer filtration system of the Philips Air Purifier 3000i captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns, including bacteria. It can also remove 99.99% of allergens from the air. Worth knowing when you’re considering how effective an air purifier can be and what it can do!



Now you know a bit more about viruses and how they travel through the air and have answers to questions like ‘do air purifiers kill viruses?’ and ‘do air purifiers remove viruses?’. Go forth and share your knowledge!

