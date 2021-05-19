Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Reading time: 5 Min

    What’s the best temperature for sleep? How air quality affects sleep

     

    Given that we spend a third of our lives sleeping (if we’re getting those golden eight hours a night), it’s important that our shut-eye time is quality time – and the bedroom environment has a huge part to play. It makes sense that improving the air quality in your home  has a direct link with improving sleep quality, so read on to learn all about the impact of sleeping in a dry room and the ideal sleeping temperature.

    Best temperature for sleep1


    Have you ever tossed and turned on a hot summer’s night, or been shivering away on a cold winter’s evening? Air temperature has an impact on REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, so getting the temperature just right in the bedroom is key, but what exactly is ‘just right’?

     

    • If your bedroom is 12°C or colder, it’s likely you’ll find it difficult to get to sleep.
    • If your bedroom is over 24°C you’ll probably be too restless to sleep well.
    • The ideal sleeping temperature is 16-18°C. That might sound on the chilly side, but your body temperature drops in the evening, in preparation for sleep.


    Bear in mind that the elderly and young children often need a slightly warmer bedroom. A room thermometer can be helpful to work out whether a room is the right temperature for its occupants.

    That’s ideal bedroom temperature sorted, but what about the relationship between humidity and sleep quality – what’s the best balance of not-too-moist and not-too-dry air?

    The impact of sleeping in a dry room: what’s the right humidity level?2

     

    What is the link between humidity and sleep quality? Here are a few facts about bedroom humidity you should be aware of.

     

    • Anyone who’s woken up with dry nasal passages and a dry throat will know the consequence of excessively dry air in bedroom at night.
    • Very dry air can also cause dry skin and increase the chance of respiratory illnesses.
    • It’s not just very low humidity that’s a problem – excessively high humidity (over 70%) is also an issue, as it can cause mould and encourage dust mites.
    • The ideal level is 30-60% humidity. Once you know how to measure humidity levels at home you can figure out where you’re at, and what you might need to change.
    • If you have overly dry air in bedroom at night, there are various ways to improve humidity levels in your home, like installing some helpful houseplants, or using a humidifier.


    The 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier Series 3000i can also help protect you against the discomfort of dry air, while also cleaning the air of harmful gases, particles, bacteria, and viruses.
    Improving sleep quality through air purification

    What you need

    3000i Series

    Air Purifier and Humidifier

    AC3829/60
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Breathe the difference Breathe the difference Breathe the difference
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      3000i Series Air Purifier and Humidifier

      AC3829/60
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Breathe the difference

      Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £550.00

      Breathe the difference

      Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits

      Breathe the difference

      Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £550.00

      Breathe the difference

      Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits

      Improving sleep quality through air purification


      Even if humidity isn’t an issue in your bedroom, you’ll still find that cleansing the air of irritants can help with improving sleep quality, because of the link between air quality and sleep – especially if you suffer from allergies.

      Keeping a few air-purifying plants around your bedroom is one way you can improve air quality for when you’re sleeping.3 Alternatively, using an air purifier is a great way to ensure you have the best night’s sleep possible. Turn on the Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i  before you head to bed, and in just six minutes it’ll remove up to 99.9% of pollutants, allergens, and viruses, helping to clean the air in your sleep sanctuary.

      Tips for better sleep

       

      In addition to this advice on air quality and sleep, these other tips will help you rest easy too. Make sure you keep your bedroom:

       

      • Dark: It should be so dark you can’t see the other side of the bedroom.
      • Quiet: Double-glazing, earplugs, and carpets or rugs can help dampen noise.
      • Tidy: A messy bedroom can make it difficult to fully relax.
      • Tech free: Blue light (and even the standby light) from electronics can suppress melatonin levels and mess with our natural circadian rhythms.


      Now you know the best temperature for sleep, and the best level of humidity, you can look forward to more restful shut-eye time. Why not pass on these tips for better sleep to your loved ones, too?

      Source(s):


      1 The Sleep Charity: Sleep environment
      2 Oxford CC: Preventing damp and mould
      3 NCBI: Planting Healthier Indoor Air

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Checkmark
      A 15% off voucher for the Philips online shop
      Checkmark
      Exclusive offers and sales events
      *
      * This field is mandatory
      *

      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount