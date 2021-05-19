

Have you ever tossed and turned on a hot summer’s night, or been shivering away on a cold winter’s evening? Air temperature has an impact on REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, so getting the temperature just right in the bedroom is key, but what exactly is ‘just right’?

If your bedroom is 12°C or colder, it’s likely you’ll find it difficult to get to sleep.

If your bedroom is over 24°C you’ll probably be too restless to sleep well.

The ideal sleeping temperature is 16-18°C. That might sound on the chilly side, but your body temperature drops in the evening, in preparation for sleep.



Bear in mind that the elderly and young children often need a slightly warmer bedroom. A room thermometer can be helpful to work out whether a room is the right temperature for its occupants.



That’s ideal bedroom temperature sorted, but what about the relationship between humidity and sleep quality – what’s the best balance of not-too-moist and not-too-dry air?