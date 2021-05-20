Search terms
When we think about the symptoms of dry air we can be split it into two categories: your house showing signs of issues, and the health implications for the inhabitants.
Starting with your home’s symptoms, the following signs could indicate dry air:
Now onto people’s physical symptoms that can result from dry air:
Symptoms like sneezing and a dry air cough can also increase the chances of viruses spreading.
Breathe the difference
Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits
Adding houseplants is one option to increase humidity, but more help is needed when the levels drop too low. Investing in a quality humidifier, like the 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier Series 3000i, can make a big difference, as it not only helps to maintain consistent humidity levels, it cleanses the air too.
With the potential causes and symptoms of dry air covered, at least now you can identify them and start to make steps to improve the humidity levels in your home. Good luck!