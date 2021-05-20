

Pet allergy remedies come in a number of forms, depending on the severity of the reaction. Did you know there are a number of remedies you can try at home? Here are some of the best ways to deal with fur allergy symptoms at home:

Salt water. Cleaning out your nasal passages can work well when you’re dealing with the symptoms a pet allergy – you can use a neti pot, or solutions you can get from your pharmacy. 1

They can help open up airways and reduce the irritation. Moisturising eye drops. Ease the itchiness with a soothing solution.



You should always seek medical advice for allergy symptoms, especially if they are severe or if there’s anything that you’re unsure of.