Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
During certain times of the year, millions of us find ourselves suffering from a hay fever allergy, and all the unpleasant symptoms that entails. Fortunately, though, there are plenty of hay fever remedies to help ease the irritation. From causes and symptoms to home remedies for hay fever, here’s everything you need to know.
It’s estimated that up to 1 in 5 people will suffer from hay fever during their lifetime.1 Hay fever is an allergic reaction caused by pollen particles coming into contact with your eyes, nose, mouth, and throat.
Different pollens are released at different times of the year and affect people differently – some more than others. The three main sources are:
Remember to seek medical help, by talking your pharmacist or GP, if you’re not sure about your symptoms or if they’re severe.
Once you’ve had them, certain common hay fever symptoms are easy to recognise – the stinging eyes, sniffly nose and a scratchy throat that feels like it’s closing up. Whilst these are the most common signs of hay fever, there are actually more. Here’s the full list:
Fortunately, the link between hay fever symptoms and treatment is often quite clear, which makes getting relief a lot easier. Below we’ll share some simple home remedies for hay fever.
When the symptoms take hold, all anyone wants is some hay fever relief. Allergies can cause a lot of irritation, but you can often deal with allergies at home, including hay fever. The following list of hay fever remedies can help ease the discomfort and even help prevent it:
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits
If you suffer with hay fever allergies, you may have wondered if air purifiers are useful and whether it is worth getting one to help with hay fever relief? The short answer is yes! Air purifiers like the Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i have been clinically proven to reduce allergens like pollen by as much as 99.97%. By removing the pollen particles in the air, air purifiers remove the airborne triggers that cause hay fever symptoms.
Tip: A quality machine, like the Air Purifier Series 3000i is one of the best home hay fever remedies available – it has a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), taking only eight minutes to refresh all the air in the room. Rather than pollen getting stuck in your eyes, up your nose or down your throat, the filter draws allergens in and sanitises the air, leaving you with much better air quality in your home.
Now you have everything you need to know about what causes hay fever, symptoms, and treatment including simple home remedies. Put these tips into place to help ease your suffering and reduce your exposure to allergens.
Source(s):