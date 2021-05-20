If you suffer with hay fever allergies, you may have wondered if air purifiers are useful and whether it is worth getting one to help with hay fever relief? The short answer is yes! Air purifiers like the Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i have been clinically proven to reduce allergens like pollen by as much as 99.97%. By removing the pollen particles in the air, air purifiers remove the airborne triggers that cause hay fever symptoms.



Tip: A quality machine, like the Air Purifier Series 3000i is one of the best home hay fever remedies available – it has a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), taking only eight minutes to refresh all the air in the room. Rather than pollen getting stuck in your eyes, up your nose or down your throat, the filter draws allergens in and sanitises the air, leaving you with much better air quality in your home.



Now you have everything you need to know about what causes hay fever, symptoms, and treatment including simple home remedies. Put these tips into place to help ease your suffering and reduce your exposure to allergens.

