    Reading time: 4 Min

    Home remedies for hay fever symptoms

     

    During certain times of the year, millions of us find ourselves suffering from a hay fever allergy, and all the unpleasant symptoms that entails. Fortunately, though, there are plenty of hay fever remedies to help ease the irritation. From causes and symptoms to home remedies for hay fever, here’s everything you need to know.

    What causes hay fever symptoms?


    It’s estimated that up to 1 in 5 people will suffer from hay fever during their lifetime.1 Hay fever is an allergic reaction caused by pollen particles coming into contact with your eyes, nose, mouth, and throat.

    Different pollens are released at different times of the year and affect people differently – some more than others. The three main sources are:

     

    • Tree pollen in spring
    • Grass pollen between late spring and start of summer
    • Pollen from weeds, such as ragweed, in late autumn


    Remember to seek medical help, by talking your pharmacist or GP, if you're not sure about your symptoms or if they're severe.
    What are the signs of hay fever?

    What are the signs of hay fever?

     

    Once you’ve had them, certain common hay fever symptoms are easy to recognise – the stinging eyes, sniffly nose and a scratchy throat that feels like it’s closing up. Whilst these are the most common signs of hay fever, there are actually more. Here’s the full list:

     

    • Frequent sneezing
    • Watery, itchy eyes
    • Coughing
    • Runny nose
    • Blocked nose
    • Headache
    • Sinus pressure
    • Sore throat


    Fortunately, the link between hay fever symptoms and treatment is often quite clear, which makes getting relief a lot easier. Below we’ll share some simple home remedies for hay fever.

    Home remedies for hay fever

     

    When the symptoms take hold, all anyone wants is some hay fever relief. Allergies can cause a lot of irritation, but you can often deal with allergies at home, including hay fever. The following list of hay fever remedies can help ease the discomfort and even help prevent it:

     

    • Keep windows closed to stop pollen getting inside.
    • Wear sunglasses. Having itchy eyes is one of the most irritating hay fever symptoms. Wearing sunglasses, even when it’s cloudy, can help provide a physical barrier.
    • Wash clothes after being outside. Pollen will cling to anything it can, so washing clothes will help eliminate the risk of it getting everywhere.
    • Vacuum, dust and clean regularly.
    • Avoid cutting the grass. That’s a sure-fire way of causing a hay fever allergy flare-up.
    • Use a balm around your nostrils to keep your nose moist and help prevent soreness. This will also help to trap pollen before you get a chance to breathe it in.

      Do air purifiers help with hay fever?

       

      If you suffer with hay fever allergies, you may have wondered if air purifiers are useful and whether it is worth getting one  to help with hay fever relief? The short answer is yes! Air purifiers like the Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i have been clinically proven to reduce allergens like pollen by as much as 99.97%. By removing the pollen particles in the air, air purifiers remove the airborne triggers that cause hay fever symptoms.

      Tip: A quality machine, like the Air Purifier Series 3000i is one of the best home hay fever remedies available – it has a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), taking only eight minutes to refresh all the air in the room. Rather than pollen getting stuck in your eyes, up your nose or down your throat, the filter draws allergens in and sanitises the air, leaving you with much better air quality in your home.

      Now you have everything you need to know about what causes hay fever, symptoms, and treatment including simple home remedies. Put these tips into place to help ease your suffering and reduce your exposure to allergens.

       

      Source(s):


      1 NHS: Hayfever

