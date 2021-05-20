There are a number of things you can do to deal with mould spores in air and reduce the risk of them building up. And once you’ve got an effective mould prevention plan you can start to control the risks fairly easily – both the risks to health and the musty smells, too. Here are some practical steps to take to reduce the build-up of mould:

Open windows and doors throughout your home, allowing fresh air to circulate.

Keep humidity levels down (below 60%). Again, open the windows regularly, and especially after someone has had a hot bath or shower.

Use plants – greenery is great at improving air quality in your home.

Clean and dry your home thoroughly and regularly and disinfect any areas of existing mould.

Make sure that any leaks are fixed as they can increase moisture levels in your home.



So, there you go – mould prevention is easier than you think! Simply put these tips into action and you could be waving goodbye to mould issues for good.