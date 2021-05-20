

First up, what is the cause of low humidity levels? Essentially, cold air is the cause of dry air, and this can be exacerbated by central heating, hence why the problems tend to be greater in the winter months. In terms of why it’s important to increase humidity in house, it’s because overly dry air can cause a number of issues, including potential damage to your home, such as:

Cracks in wooden furniture

Warping wooden floors

Cracks in plaster

Warped window and door frames



Dry air can even cause health risks or make existing health conditions worse. Some of these include:

Headaches

Fatigue

Wheezing

Coughing

Congestion



Learning how to increase humidity in a room will help you counteract the effects of excessively dry air.