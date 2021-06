The main reason you’ll want to learn how to clean a humidifier is because of the potential for bacteria to build up. Once your humidifier itself becomes a little unhygienic you run the risk of that getting into the air. But how does that bacteria build up? The main culprit is stagnant water, which can easily collect if your machine isn’t cleaned regularly. An effective humidifier like the 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier Series 3000i can help stop bacteria being carried around in the air.Whether or not you know the ins and outs of how a humidifier works , you should always follow the manufacturer’s guide. But when it comes to cleaning, a good rule of thumb is to disinfect humidifier parts at least once a week. You may need to clean humidifier filter, tank and base more frequently if you see a build-up of deposits or grime.