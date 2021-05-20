Search terms
The underlying cause of a dust allergy is the same as other allergies. It’s because an allergen has got inside your nose and caused inflammation – officially known as ‘allergic rhinitis’.1 Common allergies include:
If you suffer from an allergy, your immune system is reacting to the harmless allergen as if it was harmful. The immune response involves producing antibodies, which in turn cause cells to release histamine, which leads to too much mucus and inflammation on the inside layer of your nose.2
Just as the root cause is the same, many of the ideas for dust allergy relief are similar to other allergy treatments: it’s all about reducing your exposure to the allergen. The good news is that, just as you can ease pet allergies at home, and help hay fever at home, you can also easily relieve dust allergy symptoms at home.
There are specific dust allergy remedies and approaches that can really help deal with problems caused by dust mites in particular, but first, let’s look at the most common signs of dust allergy.
Symptoms of a dust mite allergy are the same as those experienced by hay fever sufferers and those with pet allergies. Signs of dust allergy sensitivity include:
To achieve dust allergy relief, you need to try to reduce the amount of dust mites in your home. As they thrive in humid, warm environments, like soft furniture, carpets, pillows, bedding and mattresses, these are the places you’ll want to focus your attention on – even more so in winter, when their numbers increase. Here’s how to help dust allergy by getting rid of dust mites.
Now you have some great ways to reduce the presence of dust mites in your home, but what about dust allergy remedies to help ease your symptoms?
Try cleaning your nasal passages with a saline solution. You can find kits for doing this at your local pharmacist – always use them according to the instructions on the packaging. Always remember, If your symptoms are severe, it’s important that you seek medical help.
Now that you know what dust allergy treatment plans you can put in place, you can look forward to breathing easier in the comfort of your own home!
