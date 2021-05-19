Search terms
What is an air purifier? Well, we’re very glad you asked! Let us explain all about air purifiers and answer the most commonly asked questions, like ‘how effective are air purifiers?’ and ‘are air purifiers useful?’ Discover the many benefits of using one at home.
First things first, let’s start with a definition. An air purifier removes contaminating particles from the air to improve indoor air quality.
As the name suggests, it purifies the air. But what does that mean, exactly? What does an air purifier do? Well, it means that the device cleans indoor air by pulling it in and capturing various tiny, invisible particles in its filter, like viruses, allergens, and pollutants. It can help deal with odours, too, removing the root cause of lingering smoke or musty smells. And all of that adds up to improving the air quality in your home.
If you’re wondering what air purifiers are good for, you’ll be interested in the most common air purifier uses. These include:
o Pollen
o Dander
o Dust
o Gas
o Bacteria
o Mould spores
Unlike opening a window, which allows pollutants, allergens, and dust to enter your home from outside, air purifiers clean the air; removing pollutants while also encouraging air to circulate. So, you might use an air purifier to deal with dust allergies (or pet allergies, or hay fever), or to help reduce the spread of viruses and keep your family healthy, or to get rid of airborne pollutants. There really are lots of uses. Air purifiers can also aid sleep.
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits
The answer to this question depends on each individual person, and their home. If we look at the question ‘are air purifiers useful?’ instead, then it’s certainly easy to answer ‘yes’. But in terms of specific people that might well find an air purifier necessary, they include:
As you can see, the list contains people with allergies and sensitivities to airborne pollutants, or homes that frequently contain odours or smoke, or have issues with moisture.
With your newfound knowledge of what are air purifiers good for, you can decide if it’s for you!