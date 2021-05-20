Home
    Reading time: 4 Min

    How does a humidifier work?


    Balancing humidity levels plays a huge role in having a healthy home. A comfortable level is anywhere between 30% and 60%.1 If humidity rises above 70% for a prolonged period of time, issues can start, including the growth of mould, mildew, bacteria and dust mites. On the other hand, should humidity levels drop below 30%, the air becomes too dry, putting you at risk of dry skin, cracked lips, allergies, headaches, coughs and irritated eyes. The solution? Step forward the humidifier. In this guide we’ll look at what does a humidifier do, how to use one, and the advantages of humidifier devices.

    What is a humidifier?


    To start with, let’s look at the purpose of a humidifier. What does a humidifier do? Put simply, humidifier function is all about putting moisture back into the air. When humidity levels are low the air becomes dry, which can dry out and irritate your skin and eyes. When humidity levels rise to healthy percentage, the air causes less discomfort.

    When you know how to measure and monitor humidity levels  and adjust accordingly, you can ensure that the perfect balance is maintained.
    Humidifier benefits

    How does a humidifier work?


    We know now that the purpose of a humidifier is to increase moisture levels, but how does a humidifier work? The way a humidifier functions is a simple process conceptually, but there’s a raft of expert engineering and technology behind it.

     

    Essentially, a humidifier sprays water vapour into the air to increase humidity. That water comes from an evaporation process.

     

    In high quality devices like the 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier Series 3000i, this process creates a hygienic mist that quickly becomes invisible. That mist not only helps raise humidity levels, but it also makes it harder for bacteria to be carried into the air. With a 2-in-1 device like this you can use the air humidifier function and the air purification function to create a healthy atmosphere.

    When using a humidifier, remember to follow these steps:

     

    • Always read the manual and follow the advice.
    • Keep it on a flat surface, away from walls.
    • Keep the water reservoir clean.
    • Make sure the area above your humidifier is clear.
    • Keep the humidifier clean.

      Humidifier benefits


      Effective air humidifier function has a number of benefits, both for your home and the health of people in your home. The following list of humidifier benefits provide plenty of reasons to use one:

       

      • Air that is more humid can make your home feel warmer.
      • Increased humidity can also prevent dry skin and hair.
      • Because viruses can survive more easily in dry air, it also can help prevent airborne viruses, as well as helping to ease symptoms, such as a dry cough.2
      • A more humid environment reduces static electricity.
      • Using a humidifier can prevent damage to your home, for example, it can stop plaster from drying out and cracking.
      • It can also prevent damage to wooden floors and furniture; when the air is too dry it can cause cracks and gaps.
      • Increased humidity can also reduce snoring (increased moisture helps soothe dry throats, perfect for open-mouthed sleepers).


      From what is a humidifier to the advantages of humidifier machines, that’s everything you need to know. As you now know, using a humidifier can be a big help in creating a healthier home.

       

      Source(s):
       

      1 Oxford City Council: Damp and mould prevention
      2 NCBI: Impact of Home Humidification on Virus Survival

