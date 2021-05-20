What is a humidifier?



We know now that the purpose of a humidifier is to increase moisture levels, but how does a humidifier work? The way a humidifier functions is a simple process conceptually, but there’s a raft of expert engineering and technology behind it.

Essentially, a humidifier sprays water vapour into the air to increase humidity. That water comes from an evaporation process.

In high quality devices like the 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier Series 3000i, this process creates a hygienic mist that quickly becomes invisible. That mist not only helps raise humidity levels, but it also makes it harder for bacteria to be carried into the air. With a 2-in-1 device like this you can use the air humidifier function and the air purification function to create a healthy atmosphere.



When using a humidifier, remember to follow these steps: