We know now that the purpose of a humidifier is to increase moisture levels, but how does a humidifier work? The way a humidifier functions is a simple process conceptually, but there’s a raft of expert engineering and technology behind it.
Essentially, a humidifier sprays water vapour into the air to increase humidity. That water comes from an evaporation process.
In high quality devices like the 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier Series 3000i, this process creates a hygienic mist that quickly becomes invisible. That mist not only helps raise humidity levels, but it also makes it harder for bacteria to be carried into the air. With a 2-in-1 device like this you can use the air humidifier function and the air purification function to create a healthy atmosphere.
When using a humidifier, remember to follow these steps:
Breathe the difference
Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits
Effective air humidifier function has a number of benefits, both for your home and the health of people in your home. The following list of humidifier benefits provide plenty of reasons to use one:
From what is a humidifier to the advantages of humidifier machines, that’s everything you need to know. As you now know, using a humidifier can be a big help in creating a healthier home.
Source(s):
1 Oxford City Council: Damp and mould prevention
2 NCBI: Impact of Home Humidification on Virus Survival