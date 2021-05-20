Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
In terms of the recommended humidity at home, a good general guide is that the level should be between 30% and 60% in all rooms of your house. Should the levels fall outside of this optimal indoor humidity range, you might find the dry air causes:
In contrast, if levels go above 70%, this can result in other problems, including:
As you can see, achieving the optimal humidity for house is not only good for the building, it’s good for your health and wellbeing, too.
You’ll need two thermometers for this method. Follow these steps:
Who’d have thought something as simple as a few ice cubes could help you measure and get a better idea of whether you have the recommended humidity at home? It’s a very basic test, but should give you an insight into the general levels. Here’s what to do:
Breathe the difference
Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits
Breathe the difference
Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits
Breathe the difference
Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits
Breathe the difference
Visualise and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria and viruses. See all benefits
Once you’ve got an idea about the levels of humidity in your home you can start taking steps to keep it in balance. But how do you improve humidity levels in your home? Opening windows for airflow, keeping the heating at a lower temperature, and putting plants around the house are all practical options to help maintain the best humidity for house.
In addition to making some practical changes, a humidifier like the 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier Series 3000i is a great tool for keeping a good level of humidity in your home. But how does a humidifier work, and how does it monitor levels? You can set the humidity level you want, and when it drops below that, the humidifier will release a vapour to help get back up to the desired level. It’ll also cleanse the air, making for an overall healthier atmosphere.
You now know what is a good humidity level and how to measure humidity in a room. And now you know what to do, you can help maintain healthy levels of humidity in your home.