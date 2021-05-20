

In terms of the recommended humidity at home, a good general guide is that the level should be between 30% and 60% in all rooms of your house. Should the levels fall outside of this optimal indoor humidity range, you might find the dry air causes:

Damage to plaster, wooden floors, and furniture, including cracking

An increase in static

Dry skin, eyes and hair

Dry throat and cough – this can lead to uncomfortable night’s sleep and an increased potential for snoring





In contrast, if levels go above 70%, this can result in other problems, including:

Dehydration

Fatigue

Muscle cramps

Damp and mould – particularly an issue in the bathroom

Respiratory condition flare-ups



As you can see, achieving the optimal humidity for house is not only good for the building, it’s good for your health and wellbeing, too.