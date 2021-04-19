

Step 1: Pull the espresso shot

The first step in our cappuccino recipe is to pull an espresso shot from the machine.

Place the beans in the ceramic grinder to turn your espresso beans into ultra-fine powder. Press the espresso button and watch as the rich espresso shot fills your mug.

Tip: Regardless of which machine you use, this step is relatively standard. Follow the machine’s instructions to fill the filter with espresso grounds and insert it into the brew head.

Step 2: Froth the milk

Next, it’s time to froth the milk.

Pour your milk of choice into a chilled metal jug – we recommend filling the jug about 1/3 of the way with cold whole milk. Before you insert the steam wand into the jug, purge out any water that remains. You can then place the wand in the jug and turn it on. Tilt the jug at a slight angle to encourage the milk to heat and swirl. Bring the wand closer to the milk’s surface for only a few seconds to get more foam. Once you’ve finished steaming the milk, purge the steam wand again and wipe it with a clean wet cloth.

Tip: For the best foam results, you’ll want to give your jug of milk a gentle swirl and tap it against the counter to remove bubbles.

Step 3: Add the milk to the espresso

One final step and you’ll know everything there is to know about how to make cappuccino at home.

Tilt the jug of milk to the side and slowly pour the steamed milk into the centre of the espresso. You can pour a little faster towards the end and make a circular motion to get plenty of foam at the top.



Tip: If you want a ‘wetter’ cappuccino, add only steamed milk to the cup, but if you prefer a bone-dry cappuccino, you can add only foamed milk.

Voila! You now have a rich, frothy cappuccino. Add chocolate shavings, cinnamon, or anything else you want to give your cappuccino added flavour.



If you want to skip all these steps and make cappuccino at home in no time, you’re best off going with a fully automatic machine. Go for a model that lets you use fresh beans to make a barista-worthy cappuccino and other varieties of coffees. The kind of machine that’ll become your coffee shop, at home, every morning.



Increase your coffee know-how with our info on lattes, macchiato, flat whites and other espresso drinks, and then raise a glass – or a coffee mug – to your rich, frothy homemade cappuccino.