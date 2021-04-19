

Before you can find a solution to bitter coffee or sour coffee, you need to address why your coffee tastes bitter. If your coffee tastes sour or bitter it could be due to the following reasons:



Dirty brewing equipment



Poor-quality coffee beans



Coffee grinds aren’t the right size



Incorrect brewing time or water temperature



Inaccurate coffee-to-water ratio





Once you determine which one of these issues is the culprit, you can start taking steps towards better brewing techniques.