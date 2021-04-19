Search terms
If you want to know how to make good coffee at home that is consistent, easy, and can make multiple servings, this technique is a great one to start with.
Fill the water reservoir with cold water from a filter jug, using the markings to measure the water. The standard coffee brewing ratio of coffee to water is about 2 tablespoons for every 180ml of water.
Helpful hack: Using whole beans? Grind them as close to brewing time as possible for optimal taste and freshness.
Place your filter in the basket. Grind your fresh beans until they’re roughly the size of sand and add to the filter. Turn on the machine and wait for the water to drip through the grounds into the pot.
Barista tip: Rinse your filter papers with hot water to remove any chemicals before brewing.
Some consider a cafetiere the best way to brew coffee. Since it doesn’t use filters it allows coffee grounds to seep in, which can create a fuller, smoother, richer taste.
To make coffee this way, bring the water towards a boil and then let it sit for 30 seconds – the ideal coffee brewing temperature is 93°C.
Helpful hack: Aim for a coarse grind with the consistency and size of sea salt.
Add your ground coffee to the bottom of the cafetiere and slowly pour in the water. Let the plunger sit just above the water for a few minutes. Slowly press it down to push the grounds to the bottom.
Barista tip: If you don’t drink the coffee immediately, pour it into another jug – otherwise it’ll continue to brew and become bitter.
When it comes to how to make coffee at home, an Italian moka pot works by passing boiling water through coffee grounds at high pressure. Again, the best temp to brew coffee in a moka pot is 93°C.
If you want to know how to make good coffee at home with a moka pot, remember to keep your grounds fresh and clean the pot regularly. Fill the base of the pot with filtered water, add the ground coffee into the metal filter basket and screw on the top.
Helpful hack: Aim for coffee grounds slightly coarser than espresso but finer than for a cafetiere.
Place the moka pot on the hob and wait until you hear a puffing sound. Once the steam from the pot turns light in colour, remove it from the heat.
Barista tip: Don’t tamp the grounds! They should be loosely packed to avoid over-extraction and bitter coffee.
5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
A certain level of expertise is required to use a manual machine: you must set the water temperature, clean the portafilter, correctly tamp the coffee and, sometimes, grind the coffee yourself. It can take trial and error to determine grounds that aren’t too coarse or too fine. Likewise, you must tamp the grounds just right to avoid extracting too quickly or not extracting enough.
All of this means it’s the best way to make coffee at home only if you already have quite a bit of experience.
Helpful hack: For the best results, pre-heat the portafilter by running hot water through it.
A fully automatic coffee machine does as its name suggests: it makes coffee effortlessly at the push of a button, grinds the beans, and brews using the espresso method.
Barista tip: In addition to coffee making, some machines use steam to foam milk to make delicious cappuccinos and latte macchiatos.