

If you want to know how to make good coffee at home that is consistent, easy, and can make multiple servings, this technique is a great one to start with.

Fill the water reservoir with cold water from a filter jug, using the markings to measure the water. The standard coffee brewing ratio of coffee to water is about 2 tablespoons for every 180ml of water.

Helpful hack: Using whole beans? Grind them as close to brewing time as possible for optimal taste and freshness.

Place your filter in the basket. Grind your fresh beans until they’re roughly the size of sand and add to the filter. Turn on the machine and wait for the water to drip through the grounds into the pot.

Barista tip: Rinse your filter papers with hot water to remove any chemicals before brewing.