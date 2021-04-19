How to make espresso without an espresso machine



Maybe you want a strong espresso shot in the morning but you don’t have an espresso machine. You can learn how to make espresso with coffee maker alternatives, such as a cafetiere, instead.



First, grind your whole beans and brew the espresso as you normally would when making cafetiere coffee. Filter it through a sieve or a filter into a canister. Repeat this again to start brewing another coffee. But instead of using water as you normally would, use the coffee you just made.



While you won’t be able to expect any crema with the cafetiere method, you will still have a strong espresso coffee.



You now know how to make espresso without machine assistance, but the truth is that making a shot with a machine tastes even better.