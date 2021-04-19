Home
    Reading time: 4 Min

    Storing coffee: tips for ground coffee and coffee bean storage


    If you want to enjoy the perfect cup of coffee every morning, the trick is to know how to store coffee beans. There are various misconceptions, like thinking that freezing coffee beans or keeping them in the fridge is a good idea. The truth is they’re not correct ways of storing coffee beans or ground coffee.

    This article will discuss the best way to store coffee beans so that you never have to fear your coffee going bad again. It will also address popular questions like ‘do coffee grounds go bad?’ and ‘how long do coffee beans last?’. Check out our tips below and look forward to enjoying fresh coffee every day.
    How to store coffee beans

    How to store coffee beans


    First thing’s first: how long do coffee beans last? As far as taste goes, coffee beans are at their best two to 10 days after roasting. And although the taste may not be as incredible, much of the flavour is still there until about 30 days after they’re roasted. After this time, most beans are considered stale.

    Keep in mind that stale is not the same as undrinkable. Coffee beans can actually remain drinkable for years. So, in that case, why does coffee bean storage matter if the beans stay drinkable for so long? To put it simply, the taste of your coffee ultimately relies on how fresh the beans are.

    What is the best way to store coffee beans? The most important thing to remember is to keep your beans out of the fridge and the freezer. This is one of the most common misconceptions about storing coffee. Since coffee beans are porous, they soak up other aromas. This means that if you have a pungent scent or food in your fridge, there’s a good chance your cup of coffee will have a strange taste to it. The fridge can also cause the beans to push oil to the surface, which results in rapid aging.

    If you absolutely must go down the route of freezing coffee beans, be sure that the bag is unopened and that you thaw the beans to room temperature before brewing. Keep in mind that if you do this, you might sacrifice some of the coffee’s taste.

    For optimal coffee bean storage, follow these tips:

     

    • Stay clear of the fridge and freezer.
    • Place the beans in an airtight container.
    • Avoid clear canisters, since light can compromise the coffee’s taste. 
    • Store the container in a cool area, avoiding warm spots like the oven. 
    • Keep the beans in a dark location and away from direct sunlight.

     

    When you start implementing correct coffee storage techniques, you can enjoy freshly brewed coffee and espresso drinks every morning.

      How to store ground coffee


      Try using whole coffee beans and grinding them fresh before each brew for the best tasting coffee. Ground coffee can be much more convenient, however. If you prefer using ground coffee, you’re probably wondering ‘do coffee grounds go bad?’. The answer is ‘yes’ and they actually go bad faster than beans.

      Ground coffee has a shelf life of about three to five months when stored at room temperature. If you want, you can store an unopened bag of ground coffee in freezer for up to two years. But once the package is opened, it will only be good for about five months.

      Our tips on how to store ground coffee are the same as storing coffee beans. Choose an airtight container and keep away from moisture, light, and heat. And remember to try to avoid putting ground coffee in freezer or fridge compartments, to help prevent moisture ruining the taste of your coffee.

      You now know the best methods for storing coffee. Make the most of your caffeine fix by using a coffee machine that keeps your beans and grounds fresh to create the perfect cup of coffee with ease. All that’s left to do is enjoy fresh coffee or espresso every day from the comfort of your home!  

