

First thing’s first: how long do coffee beans last? As far as taste goes, coffee beans are at their best two to 10 days after roasting. And although the taste may not be as incredible, much of the flavour is still there until about 30 days after they’re roasted. After this time, most beans are considered stale.



Keep in mind that stale is not the same as undrinkable. Coffee beans can actually remain drinkable for years. So, in that case, why does coffee bean storage matter if the beans stay drinkable for so long? To put it simply, the taste of your coffee ultimately relies on how fresh the beans are.



What is the best way to store coffee beans? The most important thing to remember is to keep your beans out of the fridge and the freezer. This is one of the most common misconceptions about storing coffee. Since coffee beans are porous, they soak up other aromas. This means that if you have a pungent scent or food in your fridge, there’s a good chance your cup of coffee will have a strange taste to it. The fridge can also cause the beans to push oil to the surface, which results in rapid aging.



If you absolutely must go down the route of freezing coffee beans, be sure that the bag is unopened and that you thaw the beans to room temperature before brewing. Keep in mind that if you do this, you might sacrifice some of the coffee’s taste.



For optimal coffee bean storage, follow these tips:



Stay clear of the fridge and freezer.



Place the beans in an airtight container.

Avoid clear canisters, since light can compromise the coffee’s taste.



Store the container in a cool area, avoiding warm spots like the oven.



Keep the beans in a dark location and away from direct sunlight.



When you start implementing correct coffee storage techniques, you can enjoy freshly brewed coffee and espresso drinks every morning.