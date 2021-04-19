

Before thinking about how to make a caramel macchiato, it’s important to first master the basic macchiato, otherwise known as the espresso macchiato or caffé macchiato. The macchiato is made of a small amount of milk with a lot of espresso. Essentially, it’s an espresso with just a spot of milk.



A latte macchiato, on the other hand, is a mix between a latte and a shot of espresso. It has more steamed milk and less espresso than a latte, and has a layered look to it. Here are the ingredients you’ll need:



Brewed espresso



Your milk of choice



A metal jug



A serving glass



Once you have your ingredients ready, you can learn how to make a macchiato with these simple steps:



Brew one shot of espresso.

Steam the milk by holding the metal jug at a slight angle. Insert the steam wand into

the milk and steam it until the milk has frothed.

Pour the steamed milk into the empty glass.

Slowly pour the shot of espresso over the steamed milk.

Top off the macchiato with a dollop of foam.





When it comes to learning how to make a macchiato at home, the trick is to pour the espresso over the steamed milk very slowly. Consider using a spoon to further slow the pouring process. This will give you the visually appealing layered look that this espresso beverage is so well known for.



And if you want to know how to make an iced macchiato for a refreshing start to your day, it couldn’t be easier! Instead of steaming the milk, simply pour chilled milk into a glass filled with ice. Add your shot of espresso the same way you would for a regular macchiato and you’re done!