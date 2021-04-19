Home
    Reading time: 4 Min

    How to make a macchiato: the original, the caramel, the iced


    With three perfectly separated layers of hot milk, espresso, and fluffy froth, it’s hard not to love a latte macchiato. And the good news is that you don’t have to leave your home every time you’re craving one. Learn how to make a macchiato and even how to make a caramel macchiato at home by becoming your own barista.

    You might be thinking that something so delicious must be complicated to make yourself, right? Wrong! It’s much easier than you’d think. And once you master a basic macchiato, you can also learn how to make a caramel macchiato like a pro and an iced version for the hotter months.

    How to make a macchiato at home


    Before thinking about how to make a caramel macchiato, it’s important to first master the basic macchiato, otherwise known as the espresso macchiato or caffé macchiato. The macchiato is made of a small amount of milk with a lot of espresso. Essentially, it’s an espresso with just a spot of milk.

    A latte macchiato, on the other hand, is a mix between a latte and a shot of espresso. It has more steamed milk and less espresso than a latte, and has a layered look to it. Here are the ingredients you’ll need:  

     

    • Brewed espresso
    • Your milk of choice
    • A metal jug
    • A serving glass


    Once you have your ingredients ready, you can learn how to make a macchiato with these simple steps:
     

    1. Brew one shot of espresso.
    2. Steam the milk by holding the metal jug at a slight angle. Insert the steam wand into
    3. the milk and steam it until the milk has frothed.
    4. Pour the steamed milk into the empty glass.
    5. Slowly pour the shot of espresso over the steamed milk.  
    6. Top off the macchiato with a dollop of foam.

    When it comes to learning how to make a macchiato at home, the trick is to pour the espresso over the steamed milk very slowly. Consider using a spoon to further slow the pouring process. This will give you the visually appealing layered look that this espresso beverage is so well known for.  

    And if you want to know how to make an iced macchiato for a refreshing start to your day, it couldn’t be easier! Instead of steaming the milk, simply pour chilled milk into a glass filled with ice. Add your shot of espresso the same way you would for a regular macchiato and you’re done! 
    How to make a macchiato at home

      How to make an iced caramel macchiato


      Now you can experiment with different macchiato drinks at home. Start your day off a little sweeter by learning how to make iced caramel macchiato at home. To make a delicious homemade iced caramel macchiato, you’ll need the following ingredients:

       

      • A shot of espresso
      • Your milk of choice
      • Vanilla syrup
      • Caramel sauce
      • Ice  
      • A serving glass

      Once you have these ingredients, you’re ready to learn how to make iced caramel macchiato at home. Follow these simple instructions to get a refreshing, sweet homemade iced caramel macchiato in no time:

       

      1. Add vanilla syrup and ice into your glass.
      2. Pour cold milk over the ice.
      3. Slowly add your shot – or two shots – of espresso over the milk.
      4. Stir the milk and espresso mixture until it is well blended.
      5. Top off your iced caramel macchiato with caramel drizzle.  

      If you’re in the mood for extra sweetness, consider adding whipped cream on top. When it comes to figuring out how to make an iced caramel macchiato extra tasty, don’t hold back on the creativity. And if you want to know how to make one without ice, no problem! Follow this simple method for a warm homemade caramel macchiato:

       

      1. Add vanilla syrup to the bottom of your serving glass.  
      2. Steam your milk and pour it into the glass.  
      3. Slowly add one shot of espresso.
      4. Add caramel sauce on top.  

      In short, if you want to know how to make a caramel macchiato at home that will warm you up, follow the same process as you would for a regular macchiato, and just add caramel at the end.  

      There you have it: how to make an iced macchiato and a regular macchiato right at home. Whether you’re yearning for sweet caramel, something hot, or something cold, a homemade macchiato can cater to any craving. Want to make it even easier? Brew a fresh latte macchiato just like a barista with your own automatic coffee machine to impress your guests or indulge your taste buds whenever you please.

