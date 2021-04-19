Home
    Reading time: 4 Min

    The difference between latte and cappuccino and macchiato finally explained


    What is the difference between a latte and a cappuccino and a macchiato? This is a common question among even the most loyal of coffee lovers. If you drink coffee every morning, it’s likely you have a designated beverage of choice. That being said, occasionally you may feel an urge to experiment with a different type of coffee. With so many varieties out there, it can be intimidating to know the difference between latte and cappuccino coffees, or how a latte differs from a macchiato.

    If you want to know what the difference is between latte and cappuccino and macchiato drinks, you’ve come to the right place. This article will dive into the makings of what is a cappuccino vs latte vs macchiato so that you’ll know exactly what to order the next time you’re at your local coffee shop. Read on to discover our simple guide to these three popular coffee variations.
    Cleaning LatteGo

    What’s the difference between a latte and a cappuccino?


    A latte is very similar to a cappuccino: after all, both contain espresso, steamed milk, and foam. So, what is the difference between a latte and a cappuccino? The main latte and cappuccino difference lies entirely in the milk content.  Here are the key facts about lattes and cappuccinos and how to make them.

     

    • A latte is one or two shots of espresso with more steamed milk and a thin layer of foamed milk on top, while a cappuccino has much more foam.
    • To make a latte, simply add freshly brewed espresso to a mug, steam the milk, and pour it over the espresso.
    • Prefer to make a foamy cappuccino? Add the espresso shot to the mug and slowly pour the steamed milk over the shot at a sideways angle.


    Want to try it for yourself? We’ve got the details on how to make a perfect cappuccino at home.

    Tip: When it comes to what is a cappuccino vs latte, it’s all about how you steam the milk. For a cappuccino, steam the milk with the wand closer to the milk’s surface to create more foam. However, if you’re making a latte, insert the steamer wand lower into the jug of milk to give it a lighter, less foamy consistency.

    What is a macchiato vs latte?


    You now know what’s the difference between latte and cappuccino coffees, but what is a macchiato vs latte? Again, the primary difference is the milk content. Both the cafe macchiato and the latte are made up of espresso and steamed milk. However, the two drinks differ in the milk to espresso ratio. Here are the key facts about macchiatos and how to make yourself one.

     

    • Macchiato literally translates to ‘stained’ in Italian, so in this case, the steamed milk is “staining” the espresso shot.
    • To make a macchiato, pull a shot of espresso and add just a dash of steamed milk. Try to aim for ratio of about 90% coffee to 10% milk.
    • In short, when it comes to macchiato vs latte, remember that a macchiato is an espresso with just a little steamed milk, whereas a latte prides itself on plenty of foam.


    Interested in making your own? We’ve got you covered with our guide for how to make a macchiato at home.

      Cappuccino vs macchiato vs latte: try them all!


      Now that you know the key latte and cappuccino difference, and how they differ from a macchiato, you’ll never have to ask yourself ‘what’s the difference between a latte and a cappuccino and a macchiato’ again.

       

      By understanding the difference between latte and cappuccino and macchiato espresso drinks, you can make them in the comfort of your own home. Stock your kitchen with espresso, milk, and a high-quality espresso machine, and you’ll be officially ready to brew various types of coffee like a professional.

       

      Now we’ve compared macchiato vs latte vs cappuccino, fulfil that coffee craving with our super simple recipes, including a coffee chocolate shake or caramel, banana, coffee smoothie which are bound to be your new summer favourites.

