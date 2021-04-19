Search terms
A latte is very similar to a cappuccino: after all, both contain espresso, steamed milk, and foam. So, what is the difference between a latte and a cappuccino? The main latte and cappuccino difference lies entirely in the milk content. Here are the key facts about lattes and cappuccinos and how to make them.
Want to try it for yourself? We’ve got the details on how to make a perfect cappuccino at home.
Tip: When it comes to what is a cappuccino vs latte, it’s all about how you steam the milk. For a cappuccino, steam the milk with the wand closer to the milk’s surface to create more foam. However, if you’re making a latte, insert the steamer wand lower into the jug of milk to give it a lighter, less foamy consistency.
You now know what’s the difference between latte and cappuccino coffees, but what is a macchiato vs latte? Again, the primary difference is the milk content. Both the cafe macchiato and the latte are made up of espresso and steamed milk. However, the two drinks differ in the milk to espresso ratio. Here are the key facts about macchiatos and how to make yourself one.
Interested in making your own? We’ve got you covered with our guide for how to make a macchiato at home.
12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Now that you know the key latte and cappuccino difference, and how they differ from a macchiato, you’ll never have to ask yourself ‘what’s the difference between a latte and a cappuccino and a macchiato’ again.
By understanding the difference between latte and cappuccino and macchiato espresso drinks, you can make them in the comfort of your own home. Stock your kitchen with espresso, milk, and a high-quality espresso machine, and you’ll be officially ready to brew various types of coffee like a professional.
Now we’ve compared macchiato vs latte vs cappuccino, fulfil that coffee craving with our super simple recipes, including a coffee chocolate shake or caramel, banana, coffee smoothie which are bound to be your new summer favourites.