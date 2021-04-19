

Like a latte, a cappuccino is made with a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam on top. The difference between the two is that cappuccinos have a higher foam content than lattes. The good news is that the method for making both is the same until you have to froth the milk.



For a true coffee shop experience, you’ll need an espresso machine for your first ingredient: the espresso shot. For the milk component, you can either use a machine that does it all for you, or steam manually:



For a latte: Steam the milk by occasionally bringing the steamer wand to the milk’s surface to create more foam. You can then pour the steamed milk into your cup over the espresso for a delicious, frothy latte.





For a cappuccino: Steam the milk by bringing the wand to the milk's surface more often, while making a circular motion to help create more foam. Give the jug a good tap on your worktop to get rid of any bubbles before pouring the steamed milk over the espresso. You should now have a perfectly foamy, rich cappuccino.





Next up on our list of espresso and milk drinks: what is a latte macchiato and how does it vary from the standard macchiato?