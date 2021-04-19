

Many people drink espressos regularly, whether it’s in a latte, a cappuccino, or as a pure shot. However, it’s not obvious precisely what it is. So, what is espresso? Put simply, an espresso is a type of strong black coffee that’s created when hot water is forced through ground coffee beans.

While this may sound similar to a standard cup of coffee, the two are very different. Espresso requires significantly more pressure and a faster brewing time than coffee. Intrigued? Discover more about the differences between espresso and coffee.