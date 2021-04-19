Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Many people drink espressos regularly, whether it’s in a latte, a cappuccino, or as a pure shot. However, it’s not obvious precisely what it is. So, what is espresso? Put simply, an espresso is a type of strong black coffee that’s created when hot water is forced through ground coffee beans.
While this may sound similar to a standard cup of coffee, the two are very different. Espresso requires significantly more pressure and a faster brewing time than coffee. Intrigued? Discover more about the differences between espresso and coffee.
5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
One of the most popular ways to drink an espresso is a ristretto. But what does ristretto mean? A ristretto is simply a stronger, more concentrated single shot of espresso.
For less intensity, try an Americano, which is a shot of espresso mixed with hot water. And if an Americano is still too strong for you, consider one of the other various coffees that have an espresso as their base.
Now that you’ve mastered an espresso, it’s time to experiment with a variety of espresso drinks. From lattes to frothy cappuccinos to an iced caramel macchiato, there’s no limit to how you can enjoy your espresso.
Once you know the answers to ‘what is espresso coffee?’ and ‘how is it made?’ you can brew your own at home for incredible espresso every day. And remember to sip slowly to really savour the intense flavour.