    Reading time: 4 Min

    A simple guide to cleaning and descaling the kettle


    Did you know that in the U.K. we consume, on average, two cups of coffee a day?1 Add to this our ranking as the third-highest tea-loving country in the world, and you have a recipe for one very well-used kettle.2 To brew the perfect cuppa every time, it’s important to know how to descale the kettle – from basic care to deep cleaning – and we’ve got you covered. Read on for our guide on how to get rid of limescale in a kettle, including simple home remedies for limescale in kettle interiors using kitchen cupboard staples.

    How to clean the kettle: a quick fix


    Quick cleaning hacks are always a winner. Here’s our quick fix guide to cleaning the kettle in just a few minutes using two simple ingredients.

    You will need:

     

    • 1 whole lemon
    • Enough water to fill the kettle


    Once you’ve got your ingredients ready, follow these steps:

     

    1. Cut your lemon into thin slices.
    2. Place the lemons in your kettle.
    3. Fill the kettle with water.
    4. Turn on your kettle and bring it to a boil.
    5. Rinse the kettle out using fresh, clean, cold water.
    Get rid of limescale in kettle interiors with a deep clean

    Get rid of limescale in kettle interiors with a deep clean


    From the very first cup you make with a brand-new kettle, limescale will begin to build up inside, so it’s important to give your kettle a deep clean at least every two to three months (more frequently if you live in a hard water area). Here’s our simple guide for how to clean kettle with vinegar.

    You will need:

     

    • White vinegar
    • Water

    How to descale the kettle with vinegar: step-by-step tutorial


    Cleaning the kettle with vinegar should give you a really deep clean, as the acid help to break down the deposits. When using a natural kettle descaler like this for the first time, it’s worth doing a quick check first that your particular model will respond well to this particular method to get rid of limescale in kettle. Have a read of the manufacturer’s instructions to be sure, and then follow these steps:

     

    1. Mix a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water.
    2. Fill the kettle to half capacity.
    3. Bring the kettle to a boil. If it doesn’t have an automatic switch-off, turn it off.
    4. Allow the solution to sit for at least 30 minutes (you can even leave it overnight).
    5. Pour the liquid away, and rinse the kettle with fresh, clean, cold water.
    6. Fill the kettle with fresh water and bring it to a boil.
    7. Pour the water away.
    8. Repeat steps 6 and 7 twice, in order to remove any lingering vinegar residue.


    If you want a home remedy for limescale in a kettle, but you don’t have any white vinegar to hand, you can use other kitchen cupboard staples instead. You could try filling the kettle three quarters full with water and adding one tablespoon of bicarbonate of soda, then following steps 3-8 above.

      Descaling the kettle: other top tips

       

      Now you have simple steps for a quick kettle-cleaning fix, and you know how to clean kettle with vinegar for a deeper clean in our guide to using a natural kettle descaler. So, we’ll leave you with a few other top tips you should bear in mind:

       

      • Cleaning the kettle with vinegar isn’t fool proof; sometimes you’ll discover stubborn leftover limescale stains. These can be banished with a bit of elbow grease, using a bicarbonate of soda and water paste and an old toothbrush to scrub them away.
      • Before treating stains, always let it cool. The last thing you want is to try to remove stains while your kettle is still hot and end up with a burn or scald.
      • When cleaning your kettle, always do so safely. If you’re treating stubborn stains, or washing the exterior, always turn it off at the plug and take care around any electrical components.

       

      Descaling the kettle really is that straightforward! Now you can be sure to make a perfect mug of coffee or tea with your clean, limescale-free kettle.


      Source(s):

      1 Coffee Encyclopedia: Consumption Facts
      2 World Atlas: Top 10 Tea Loving Countries

