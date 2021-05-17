

Cleaning the kettle with vinegar should give you a really deep clean, as the acid help to break down the deposits. When using a natural kettle descaler like this for the first time, it’s worth doing a quick check first that your particular model will respond well to this particular method to get rid of limescale in kettle. Have a read of the manufacturer’s instructions to be sure, and then follow these steps:

Mix a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water. Fill the kettle to half capacity. Bring the kettle to a boil. If it doesn’t have an automatic switch-off, turn it off. Allow the solution to sit for at least 30 minutes (you can even leave it overnight). Pour the liquid away, and rinse the kettle with fresh, clean, cold water. Fill the kettle with fresh water and bring it to a boil. Pour the water away. Repeat steps 6 and 7 twice, in order to remove any lingering vinegar residue.



If you want a home remedy for limescale in a kettle, but you don’t have any white vinegar to hand, you can use other kitchen cupboard staples instead. You could try filling the kettle three quarters full with water and adding one tablespoon of bicarbonate of soda, then following steps 3-8 above.