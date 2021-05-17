Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Reading time: 4 Min

    How to brew tea: A simple guide to tea temperature


    Everyone loves a good cuppa – in fact, the U.K. ranks third in the world as a tea loving nation.1 However, do you really know how to make tea the right way? If you want to help your cup of black, green, or white tea reach its full flavour potential then we’ve got you covered. Here we’ll outline the best temperature to brew tea, to help you learn how to brew tea perfectly.

    Why does tea temperature matter?

     

    Learning how to make tea that tastes great and is full of flavour means understanding the importance of the temperature of the water you use to make tea. Brewing tea requires the temperature to be ‘just right’, and here’s why:

     

    • Using water that’s too hot destroys tannins. These are the proteins that produce the colour and flavour we all look for in the perfect cup of tea.
    • Overly hot water can cause thermal shock to tea leaves. This will result in a harsh and bitter brew.
    • Water that’s too cold doesn’t allow tannins to develop. Whilst hot water can destroy the tannins, under-heated water may result in the tannins not dissolving properly, resulting in tasteless tea.
    What is the best temperature to brew tea?

    What is the best temperature to brew tea?


    From how hot the water is to how long you brew your tea for, making the perfect cup of tea is no mean feat. Understanding the best temperature for tea depends on the type of tea you’re planning to brew. The optimum green tea temperature is different to the ideal black tea temperature and the perfect white tea temperature. So, once you’ve cleaned and descaled your kettle and got your tea of choice at the ready, follow our simple guide to choosing the right water temperature for your tea.

    Green tea: Temperature guide for brewing green tea


    When brewing green tea, it’s better to err on the side of caution and stick to lower temperatures. Using water that’s too hot can lead to bitter, grassy tasting tea. The best green tea water temperature is between 65°C and 80°C – well below the temperature of boiling.

    Black tea: Temperature guide for brewing black tea


    Black teas actually require different temperatures depending on which black tea you’re brewing. For more delicate types, aim to keep the water temperature for tea between 80°C and 90°C. For all other black teas, you can use slightly hotter water, between 90°C and 100°C.

    What you need

    Kettle

    HD4686/92
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks
      -{discount-value}
      2 year worldwide guarantee

      Kettle

      HD4686/92
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting and enjoy your favourite drink. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting and enjoy your favourite drink. See all benefits

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting and enjoy your favourite drink. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavour, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting and enjoy your favourite drink. See all benefits

      White tea: Temperature guide for brewing white tea


      Using higher temperatures here will scald the tea. When it comes to understanding how to brew tea in this case, we recommend you stick to using water that’s 70°C.

       

      Tip: To make brewing your tea even easier, consider investing in a product that allows you to simply choose the correct temperature setting, such as the Philips Digital Temperature Control Kettle.

      And with that, you now have all the tips and tricks you need to get the best temperature for tea for that ultimate cuppa every single time. If you prefer a plant-based milk for your tea, why not check out our guide on how to make your own plant-based milk to add even more choices to your tea drinking experience.


      Source(s):

      1 World Atlas: Top 10 Tea Loving Countries

      You may like

      See all articles

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount