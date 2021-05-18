

All you need for making nut milk are nuts, water, a blender, salt, and a little bit of time. Read on for our nut milk recipe with nine steps to create nut milk at home.



You will need:

150g almonds or other nuts

1.2l water

Pinch of salt

A blender



If you don’t already have one, it’s worth taking some time to find the right blender for making nut milk.