Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
So, what does a juicer do? Before you get started choosing your juicer, it’s a good idea to really understand the basics of what these products do. In simple terms, a juicer is a piece of kitchen equipment that squeezes the juice from fruits and vegetables and offers you the chance to create freshly squeezed, healthy juices on the regular. There are different types of juicers available, so read on to discover your options.
Now that we’ve covered the key facts about what juicers do, it’s time to get down to the nitty gritty. So, what kinds are available? There are two main styles, and these are:
To help you make the best choice for your juicing needs, we’ll guide you through the basics of each one. We’ll also offer a few pros and cons to each, including their speed, noise and what it’s like to clean the juicer , to make your decision-making process as easy as possible.
Centrifugal juicers – also known as fast juicers – are the most popular types of juicers, particularly because they are quick to use and often budget friendly.
A centrifugal juicer uses three basic steps to make your juice:
As with most things in life, there are pros and cons to using a centrifugal juicer. These include the following:
The pros:
The cons:
Fresh juice with as much fibre as you like
FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button, from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fibre. See all benefits
Fresh juice with as much fibre as you like
FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button, from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fibre. See all benefits
Fresh juice with as much fibre as you like
FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button, from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fibre. See all benefits
Fresh juice with as much fibre as you like
FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button, from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fibre. See all benefits
Masticating juicers – also known as slow juicers – offer a higher, more nutritious juice yield than centrifugal force juicers.
A masticating juicer works in just two simple steps to make your juice:
There are pros and cons to using a masticating juicer. These include the following:
The pros:
The cons:
No matter what kind of juice you’re planning to make, you can be sure to pick out the right juicer for you with our juicer comparison guide.