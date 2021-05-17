Home
    Reading time: 5 Min

    Juicer comparison: how do different types of juicers work?


    Juicing has become an increasingly popular pastime – and with good reason. From a greater concentration of nutrients per millilitre, to simply increasing your consumption of vegetables and fruits, juicing has fantastic benefits. So, if you’ve decided to start juicing – great! However, with so many types of juicers available on the market, do you really know what you’re doing when it comes to picking one out? We’re here to help. Read on to discover answers to common questions, from what does a juicer do to what is the best type of juicer for your home.

    How does a juicer work?

     

    So, what does a juicer do? Before you get started choosing your juicer, it’s a good idea to really understand the basics of what these products do. In simple terms, a juicer is a piece of kitchen equipment that squeezes the juice from fruits and vegetables and offers you the chance to create freshly squeezed, healthy juices on the regular. There are different types of juicers available, so read on to discover your options.

    Different types of juicers: A simple guide


    Now that we’ve covered the key facts about what juicers do, it’s time to get down to the nitty gritty. So, what kinds are available? There are two main styles, and these are:

     

     

    To help you make the best choice for your juicing needs, we’ll guide you through the basics of each one. We’ll also offer a few pros and cons to each, including their speed, noise and what it’s like to clean the juicer , to make your decision-making process as easy as possible.

    Your juicer comparison guide to centrifugal force juicers

     

    Centrifugal juicers – also known as fast juicers – are the most popular types of juicers, particularly because they are quick to use and often budget friendly.

    A centrifugal juicer uses three basic steps to make your juice:

     

    1. A blade spins at between 6,000 and 14,000 RPM.
    2. The fruit and veg are passed through the feed tube and shredded by the spinning blade.
    3. The spinning basket’s centrifugal force throws the juice to the sides and through a screen into a jug or glass.


    As with most things in life, there are pros and cons to using a centrifugal juicer. These include the following:

    The pros:

     

    • Centrifugal juicers work quickly – especially if you choose one with a feed tube wide enough to put in whole fruits and veg.
    • They stand upright and take up less space in your kitchen.
    • They’re budget friendly, making them great for beginners.


    The cons:

     

    • The high RPM in a centrifugal juicer causes heat, which can degrade the nutritional value of your juice.
    • They’re often quite noisy.
    • The juice produced contains large amounts of pulp.
    • It’s recommended you avoid using leafy greens, wheatgrass, nuts, and seeds in these types of juicers, reducing the number of recipes you can create.

      Your juicer comparison guide to masticating juicers

      Your juicer comparison guide to masticating juicers


      Masticating juicers – also known as slow juicers  – offer a higher, more nutritious juice yield than centrifugal force juicers.

      A masticating juicer works in just two simple steps to make your juice:

       

      1. A slow auger (gear) crushes your fruits and veggies.
      2. These are forced against and through a screen at 80 to 100 RPM, into a jug or glass.


      There are pros and cons to using a masticating juicer. These include the following:

      The pros:

       

      • Unlike their centrifugal counterpart, a masticating juicer is able to process leafy greens, wheatgrass, nuts, and seeds – so you can whip up nut milks  and more.
      • Little-to-no heat is produced, leading to highly nutritious juices.
      • These types of juicers have a higher juice yield than centrifugal juicers.
      • They’re great for creating fresh summer juices  with small, in-season fruits such as raspberries and strawberries.


      The cons:

       

      • Due to the smaller feed tube on masticating juicers, more prep work is required for large fruit and veg.
      • They can be hard to clean.
      • They’re slower and take more time to extract the juice.
      • Masticating juicers are quite bulky and will require a greater area of kitchen counter to be sacrificed for their use.


      No matter what kind of juice you’re planning to make, you can be sure to pick out the right juicer for you with our juicer comparison guide.

