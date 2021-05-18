

It’s not just the scraps from prepping your veg that can be reused. With our top 5 leftover cooked veg recipes we’ll cover what do to with leftover vegetables that have already been cooked:

Soups. The most obvious choice is to stick all your vegetables into a good quality blender, like the kind you’ll find in our range of blenders, and whip up a delicious, wholesome vegetable soup. Pies. Pop them into some pastry with some chicken (or on their own!) with some béchamel sauce, herbs and seasoning to give leftover vegetables a second life as a pie. Bubble and squeak. When wondering what to do with leftover potatoes, you can whip up that British classic. Simply pop your cooled potatoes and cabbage in the fridge and fry them up the following day for a delicious, crispy dish. Pasta dishes. Pop your vegetables into a warming pasta bake, or layer them into a tasty vegetable lasagne. You could even have a go at making your own lasagne sheets.



We’ve now provided you with some simple ideas for what to do with leftover potatoes and other cooked veg with a few easy leftover vegetable recipes – plus how to use up those vegetable scraps – so you can start reducing your food waste today.