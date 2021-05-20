Search terms
We spend a lot of time indoors – about 90 per cent of our time, in fact.1 And given that concentrations of certain pollutants are often two to five times higher indoors than outdoors, it’s clear that it’s vital to have good air quality in our homes. Let us give you some ideas to improve indoor air quality so that your home is as happy and healthy as possible.
Before we get into how to improve indoor air quality, we need to consider what affects it in the first place. Poor air quality can be caused by things like:
Air pollutants from outdoors can also come inside, through open windows and doors, cracks, ventilation systems, and what we bring in on our shoes and clothes. These include:
Poor air quality indoors can lead to a number of unpleasant symptoms, such as:
At the extreme end of the scale, indoor air pollution can also contribute to serious illnesses, including:
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits
Luckily, there are ways to improve the air quality in almost any home. Here are several ideas for how to improve air quality in home settings:
There are many ways that the Air Purifier Series 3000i plays an important part in improving air quality indoors. These include:
The WHO states that particulate matter (PM) is a particularly concerning pollutant, as many studies have demonstrated a direct relationship between exposure to particulate matter and negative health impacts.5 Smaller diameter particles are generally more dangerous. The 3-layer filtration system in the Air Purifier Series 3000i captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest known virus.
Of course, an air purifier doesn’t just improve air quality in home; it can be used in many indoor settings, like when you’re considering how to improve air quality in office and study spaces.
Now you know how to improve air quality in home, you can start to take action to improve indoor air quality and better enjoy spending time in your home!
