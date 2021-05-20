  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 5 Min

    How to improve air quality in your home

     

    We spend a lot of time indoors – about 90 per cent of our time, in fact.1 And given that concentrations of certain pollutants are often two to five times higher indoors than outdoors, it’s clear that it’s vital to have good air quality in our homes. Let us give you some ideas to improve indoor air quality so that your home is as happy and healthy as possible.

    The importance of improving air quality


    Low air quality can have serious health consequences. In the UK, the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology considers environmental tobacco smoke, heating, and cooking appliances to be the most important sources of indoor air pollution at home, with the main health effects relating to the lungs and heart.2 So, it’s clear that good air quality in our homes is essential and learning how to improve air quality should be high on any home’s ‘to-do’ list.
    What causes low air quality indoors?

    What causes low air quality indoors?


    Before we get into how to improve indoor air quality, we need to consider what affects it in the first place. Poor air quality can be caused by things like:

     

    • Particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide, from: fireplaces, wood or coal heating, and cooking appliances
    • Environmental tobacco smoke (ETS)
    • Chemicals, including volatile organic compounds, from: paints, varnishes, air fresheners, cleaning supplies, furniture, furnishings
    • Building materials, like asbestos
    • Allergens, like dust mites and pet dander
    • Mould


    Air pollutants from outdoors can also come inside, through open windows and doors, cracks, ventilation systems, and what we bring in on our shoes and clothes. These include:

     

    • Radon gases from the ground
    • Traffic emissions from busy roads
    • Smoke from industrial processes
    • Volatile chemicals from contaminated ground water or soils
    • Pollutants from dust and soil
    • Allergens from outdoors, including pollen

    What symptoms and illnesses can low air quality cause?

     

    Poor air quality indoors can lead to a number of unpleasant symptoms, such as:

     

    • Nose, throat and eye irritation
    • Headaches
    • Fatigue
    • Nausea
    • Dizziness


    At the extreme end of the scale, indoor air pollution can also contribute to serious illnesses, including:

     

    • Respiratory diseases
    • Cancer
    • Heart disease
    • Asthma attacks

      How to improve indoor air quality

       

      Luckily, there are ways to improve the air quality in almost any home. Here are several ideas for how to improve air quality in home settings:

       

      • Dust and clean regularly
      • Clean your bedding and soft furnishings regularly
      • Don’t smoke indoors
      • Have your cooking, heating and fuel-burning appliances serviced regularly
      • Use extraction fans when cooking
      • Fit a carbon monoxide detector
      • Avoid flueless gas appliances
      • Choose furnishings, furniture, DIY products and paints with low VOC emissions
      • Check if you live in a high radon area and act accordingly if so
      • Use an air purifier

      How an air purifier helps to improve air quality in home

       

      There are many ways that the Air Purifier Series 3000i plays an important part in improving air quality indoors. These include:

       


      The WHO states that particulate matter (PM) is a particularly concerning pollutant, as many studies have demonstrated a direct relationship between exposure to particulate matter and negative health impacts.5 Smaller diameter particles are generally more dangerous. The 3-layer filtration system in the Air Purifier Series 3000i captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest known virus.

      Of course, an air purifier doesn’t just improve air quality in home; it can be used in many indoor settings, like when you’re considering how to improve air quality in office and study spaces.

      Now you know how to improve air quality in home, you can start to take action to improve indoor air quality and better enjoy spending time in your home!

       

      Source(s):


      1 EPA: Indoor Air Quality
      2 Parliament: Indoor Air Quality

      3 WHO: GARD
      4 Asthma UK: Facts and Statistics
      5 WHO: Air Pollution

