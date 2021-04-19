  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 5 Min

    How to make cappuccino at home


    How do you make a cappuccino? Espresso, hot milk, and milk froth – no doubt these are a few of your favourite things if cappuccinos are your coffee beverage of choice, and if you have these ingredients at home, along with an espresso machine, you can enjoy one every morning. It’s time to become your own barista by learning how to make a cappuccino with an espresso machine. Allow us to walk you through the process, with top tips on milk frothing to achieve the perfect foam layer. Let’s start brewing!
    Froth the milk

    Preparation for a homemade cappuccino


    A good chef never starts cooking without first making sure they have all the required ingredients and tools. Likewise, before you begin to make cappuccino at home, be sure that you have everything you’ll need at the ready. The good news is that there aren’t many ingredients needed for a cappuccino recipe:

     

    • Espresso
    • Cold milk
    • Metal jug to steam the milk
    • Espresso machine


    Tip: When selecting the milk for your cappuccino, bear in mind that different types of milk froth differently. For more information on which milk to use and which type froths best, read our article on the best milk frothing secrets.

    How to make cappuccino at home


    So, how do you make a cappuccino? It’s actually much easier than you might think. If you aren’t sure about the ratio, purchase your own cappuccino cup so that you never have to worry! Now you have everything you need, here is our guide for a classic cappuccino with easy steps for how to make a cappuccino with an espresso machine.

     

    Ingredients:

     

    • One or two shots of espresso
    • 60ml steamed milk
    • 60ml foamed milk

    What you need

    Philips 5400 Series

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP5446/70
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
      -{discount-value}

      Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP5446/70
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £599.99

      12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £599.99

      12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      Method:


      Step 1:       Pull the espresso shot

       

      The first step in our cappuccino recipe is to pull an espresso shot from the machine.

       

      1. Place the beans in the ceramic grinder to turn your espresso beans into ultra-fine powder.
      2. Press the espresso button and watch as the rich espresso shot fills your mug.

       

      Tip: Regardless of which machine you use, this step is relatively standard. Follow the machine’s instructions to fill the filter with espresso grounds and insert it into the brew head.

       

      Step 2: Froth the milk

       

      Next, it’s time to froth the milk.

       

      1. Pour your milk of choice into a chilled metal jug – we recommend filling the jug about 1/3 of the way with cold whole milk.
      2. Before you insert the steam wand into the jug, purge out any water that remains. You can then place the wand in the jug and turn it on.
      3. Tilt the jug at a slight angle to encourage the milk to heat and swirl.
      4. Bring the wand closer to the milk’s surface for only a few seconds to get more foam.
      5. Once you’ve finished steaming the milk, purge the steam wand again and wipe it with a clean wet cloth.

       

      Tip: For the best foam results, you’ll want to give your jug of milk a gentle swirl and tap it against the counter to remove bubbles.

       

      Step 3: Add the milk to the espresso

       

      One final step and you’ll know everything there is to know about how to make cappuccino at home.

       

      1. Tilt the jug of milk to the side and slowly pour the steamed milk into the centre of the espresso.
      2. You can pour a little faster towards the end and make a circular motion to get plenty of foam at the top.


      Tip: If you want a ‘wetter’ cappuccino, add only steamed milk to the cup, but if you prefer a bone-dry cappuccino, you can add only foamed milk.

       

      Voila! You now have a rich, frothy cappuccino. Add chocolate shavings, cinnamon, or anything else you want to give your cappuccino added flavour.

      If you want to skip all these steps and make cappuccino at home in no time, you’re best off going with a fully automatic machine. Go for a model that lets you use fresh beans to make a barista-worthy cappuccino and other varieties of coffees. The kind of machine that’ll become your coffee shop, at home, every morning.

      Increase your coffee know-how with our info on lattes, macchiato, flat whites and other espresso drinks, and then raise a glass – or a coffee mug – to your rich, frothy homemade cappuccino.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.