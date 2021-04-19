Search terms
A good chef never starts cooking without first making sure they have all the required ingredients and tools. Likewise, before you begin to make cappuccino at home, be sure that you have everything you’ll need at the ready. The good news is that there aren’t many ingredients needed for a cappuccino recipe:
Tip: When selecting the milk for your cappuccino, bear in mind that different types of milk froth differently. For more information on which milk to use and which type froths best, read our article on the best milk frothing secrets.
So, how do you make a cappuccino? It’s actually much easier than you might think. If you aren’t sure about the ratio, purchase your own cappuccino cup so that you never have to worry! Now you have everything you need, here is our guide for a classic cappuccino with easy steps for how to make a cappuccino with an espresso machine.
Ingredients:
12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
Step 1: Pull the espresso shot
The first step in our cappuccino recipe is to pull an espresso shot from the machine.
Tip: Regardless of which machine you use, this step is relatively standard. Follow the machine’s instructions to fill the filter with espresso grounds and insert it into the brew head.
Step 2: Froth the milk
Next, it’s time to froth the milk.
Tip: For the best foam results, you’ll want to give your jug of milk a gentle swirl and tap it against the counter to remove bubbles.
Step 3: Add the milk to the espresso
One final step and you’ll know everything there is to know about how to make cappuccino at home.
Tip: If you want a ‘wetter’ cappuccino, add only steamed milk to the cup, but if you prefer a bone-dry cappuccino, you can add only foamed milk.
Voila! You now have a rich, frothy cappuccino. Add chocolate shavings, cinnamon, or anything else you want to give your cappuccino added flavour.
If you want to skip all these steps and make cappuccino at home in no time, you’re best off going with a fully automatic machine. Go for a model that lets you use fresh beans to make a barista-worthy cappuccino and other varieties of coffees. The kind of machine that’ll become your coffee shop, at home, every morning.
Increase your coffee know-how with our info on lattes, macchiato, flat whites and other espresso drinks, and then raise a glass – or a coffee mug – to your rich, frothy homemade cappuccino.