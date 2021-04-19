Types of coffee: do you know your coffee?



With so many coffee and espresso varieties, it’s safe to say that the perfect coffee does exist for every individual. But deciphering the different types of coffee and espresso drinks can be a bit confusing at times. The good news is that, once you’ve had the various coffee types explained, you can become your own barista and enjoy homemade coffee and espresso.



Discover the most popular coffee and espresso beverages with a few top tips to prepare them. After reading this article, you’ll have a good understanding of the different kinds of coffee and the types of espresso that could satisfy your caffeine cravings.