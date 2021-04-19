While fruits and veggies vitamins are essential to our health, humans also need many mineral nutrients and micronutrients to maintain a balanced, healthy diet. These include:

Calcium which can be found in dairy products

which can be found in dairy products Iron which can be found in beans, peas, and dark green vegetables

which can be found in beans, peas, and dark green vegetables Magnesium which can be found in nuts, beans, and green leafy vegetables

which can be found in nuts, beans, and green leafy vegetables Potassium which can be found in oranges, bananas, and spinach

which can be found in oranges, bananas, and spinach Zinc which can be found in beef, beans, and peas

Tip: Try this creamy spinach, leek, and cannellini soup dish that is packed with vitamins and mineral nutrients!



