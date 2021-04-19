Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For the perfect smoothie bowl base, you’ll need three basic ingredients:
Depending on the fruits or vegetables you choose, you can also sweeten your healthy smoothie bowls with honey, coconut, or maple syrup. If you prefer a thicker consistency, frozen fruit is a great option.
Once you’ve got all your ingredients, put them into a blender, such as Philips High Speed Vacuum Blender. This will finely puree your ingredients, making them ideal for smoothies.
Looking for a simple smoothie bowl recipe? Read below for three of our favourite smoothie bowl ideas.
These little grape-like berries contain loads of antioxidants, fibre, and calcium – making acai a perfect addition to any delicious smoothie bowl. Plus, because this recipe uses coconut milk, you’ll have yourself a quick and easy vegan smoothie bowl.
Ingredients:
Method:
For this spectacular homemade acai bowl, follow these steps:
Perfect for getting extra veggies into your kids’ diets, this green smoothie bowl is packed full of vitamins and nutrients. Because you can sweeten it with peanut butter, your kids will never even know they’re eating veggies! There are plenty of great green smoothie recipes to try, here’s one of them!
Ingredients:
Method:
For a green smoothie bowl with a delicious coconut twist, follow these steps:
This healthy smoothie bowl will be a hit with the entire family. Thickened and sweetened with banana and crammed with antioxidants, this smoothie bowl contains very little fat, with a healthy dose of natural sugars and vitamins. Smoothies are perfect for breakfasts – here’s an idea to try!
Ingredients:
Method:
For a vibrant berry smoothie bowl, follow these steps:
Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*
Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce See all benefits
Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*
Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce See all benefits
Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*
Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce See all benefits
Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*
Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce See all benefits