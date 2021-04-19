Perfect for getting extra veggies into your kids’ diets, this green smoothie bowl is packed full of vitamins and nutrients. Because you can sweeten it with peanut butter, your kids will never even know they’re eating veggies! There are plenty of great green smoothie recipes to try, here’s one of them!



Ingredients:



1 avocado (diced)



250ml coconut milk



Lime juice



1 tbsp oats OR 1 tbsp peanut butter



Raspberries



Cashew nuts



Coconut flakes





Method:



For a green smoothie bowl with a delicious coconut twist, follow these steps:

