  • 2 year warranty

  • 45 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 5 Min

    Sensational smoothie bowl ideas: 3 must-try recipes for your next smoothie bowl


    A smoothie bowl not only looks and tastes great, but it also makes the perfect partner for any balanced diet. Great for a quick and nutritious breakfast, a smoothie bowl is whipped up using fruit and veggies, then topped with colourful fruits, nuts, and seeds for extra flavour and crunch. Try an easy smoothie bowl recipe below to get your morning off to a great start, with the vitamins, fibre, and proteins you need to conquer your day – whatever you’re doing! Check out the following top tips for creating your very own sensational healthy smoothie bowls.

    How to make a smoothie bowl


    For the perfect smoothie bowl base, you’ll need three basic ingredients:

     

    1. Fruits or vegetables
    2. Water, juice, milk, or a milk alternative
    3. Oatmeal, frozen banana, or peanut butter to thicken

    Depending on the fruits or vegetables you choose, you can also sweeten your healthy smoothie bowls with honey, coconut, or maple syrup. If you prefer a thicker consistency, frozen fruit is a great option.

    Once you’ve got all your ingredients, put them into a blender, such as Philips High Speed Vacuum Blender. This will finely puree your ingredients, making them ideal for smoothies.

    Looking for a simple smoothie bowl recipe? Read below for three of our favourite smoothie bowl ideas.

    Acai smoothie bowl

     

    These little grape-like berries contain loads of antioxidants, fibre, and calcium – making acai a perfect addition to any delicious smoothie bowl. Plus, because this recipe uses coconut milk, you’ll have yourself a quick and easy vegan smoothie bowl.

    Ingredients:

     

    • 1 banana (chopped)
    • 250ml coconut milk
    • Acai berries
    • Blueberries
    • Oats
    • Granola
    • Raspberries
    • Coconut shavings

    Method:

     

    For this spectacular homemade acai bowl, follow these steps:

     

    1. Blend the banana, coconut milk, and a handful of blueberries, oats, and acai berries.
    2. Sprinkle with granola, raspberries, and coconut shavings to top it off.

    Green smoothie bowl

     

    Perfect for getting extra veggies into your kids’ diets, this green smoothie bowl is packed full of vitamins and nutrients. Because you can sweeten it with peanut butter, your kids will never even know they’re eating veggies! There are plenty of great green smoothie recipes to try, here’s one of them!

    Ingredients:

     

    • 1 avocado (diced)
    • 250ml coconut milk
    • Lime juice
    • 1 tbsp oats OR 1 tbsp peanut butter
    • Raspberries
    • Cashew nuts
    • Coconut flakes

    Method:

    For a green smoothie bowl with a delicious coconut twist, follow these steps:

     

    1. Place the avocado, lime juice and coconut milk into a blender.
    2. Add oats or peanut butter for extra protein and sweetness.
    3. Once your smoothie is in your bowl, top it off with delicious raspberries, crunchy cashew nuts and coconut flakes. Nice! 

    Berry smoothie bowl

     

    This healthy smoothie bowl will be a hit with the entire family. Thickened and sweetened with banana and crammed with antioxidants, this smoothie bowl contains very little fat, with a healthy dose of natural sugars and vitamins. Smoothies are perfect for breakfasts – here’s an idea to try!

    Ingredients:

     

    • 160g strawberries (frozen or fresh)
    • 2 bananas
    • 190g blueberries
    • Yoghurt
    • Raspberries
    • Chia seeds

    Method:

    For a vibrant berry smoothie bowl, follow these steps:

     

    1. Put the strawberries, 1 banana, blueberries, and some yogurt into your blender.
    2. Add 150g of crushed ice and puree everything until creamy.
    3. Once the blended mixture is in your bowl, top it with raspberries, chia seeds and banana slices.  

    What you need

    High-speed vacuum blender

    HR3752/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day* Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day* Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*
      -{discount-value}

      High-speed vacuum blender

      HR3752/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce See all benefits

      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce See all benefits

      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce See all benefits

      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce See all benefits

      The best toppings for your homemade smoothie bow

      The best toppings for your homemade smoothie bow


      Not only will your smoothie bowl taste amazing but adding your favourite toppings will also give you more nutrients. Here are some simple ways to boost important vitamins and nutrients in your smoothie bowl.

      Protein: Nuts are super easy to throw into your smoothie bowl. An 18g serving of almonds (around 23 whole almonds) contains 6g of protein, 11% of the men’s recommended daily intake (56g) and 14% of the women’s recommended daily intake (45g)†.

      Fibre: Chia seeds are a good source of fibre, with 11.2g of fibre per serving (around 28g)‡. This can help make your smoothie bowl more filling and increase good bacteria in your gut*.

      Vitamins: A smoothie bowl should be bright and colourful. For an extra punch and more vitamins and nutrients in your breakfast, slice up a banana on the berry smoothie bowl or place some raspberries and blueberries on your acai smoothie bowl.

      So, there you go. Healthy smoothie bowls are not only good for you but are easy to make and taste delicious. Why not give them a go today?

      Sources:

      British Nutrition Foundation
      Medical News Today
      * British Nutrition Foundation

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.