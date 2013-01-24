With up to 500 rotations per minute, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers an effective clean.
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
With up to 500 rotations per minute, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers an effective clean.
Simply wet the brush with water and soap, switch on the Philips Sneaker Cleaner and wipe the trainer with a clean towel when done.
Select the sponge, soft or hard brush to safely clean the material that your trainer is made of.
You can take the battery powered Sneaker Cleaner with you on the go, so you can enjoy clean trainers no matter where you are.