Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    The rotating brush cleans effectively

     

    With up to 500 rotations per minute, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers an effective clean.

    Simple to use

     

    Simply wet the brush with water and soap, switch on the Philips Sneaker Cleaner and wipe the trainer with a clean towel when done.

    Clean different materials

     

    Select the sponge, soft or hard brush to safely clean the material that your trainer is made of.

    Clean trainers wherever you go

     

    You can take the battery powered Sneaker Cleaner with you on the go, so you can enjoy clean trainers no matter where you are.

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount