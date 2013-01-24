-
GoZero Hydration bottle
AWP2722LIR/10
Philips shop price
- 20 oz/590 ml
- Instant filtration
- BPA-free LDPE
- Lime
-
GoZero Hydration bottle
AWP2712BLR/10
Philips shop price
- 20 oz/590 ml
- Instant filtration
- BPA-free LDPE
- Blue
-
GoZero Hydration bottle
AWP2788BK/10
Philips shop price
- 20 oz/590 ml
- UV sterilisation
- Stainless steel, insulated
- Matte black
-
GoZero Hydration bottle
AWP2787YL/10
Philips shop price
- 12 oz/350 ml
- UV sterilisation
- Stainless steel, insulated
- Sunshine yellow