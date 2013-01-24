Keeping healthy in those final weeks

Your baby could arrive any day now. Keeping your hospital bag packed and with you at all times is key. If you go out for the day, store it in the trunk of your car and make sure your partner or family support have their mobile with them in case that call comes in!

Use these final days to get the last few things on your to-do list ticked off. If you haven't yet, you can put together your preferences now using the Birth Plan tool available on Pregnancy+.