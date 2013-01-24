Fuelling you and your baby during pregnancy

Beans are rich in various nutrients like protein, fiber, calcium, zinc, folate, and iron – try soy, lentils, black-eyed peas, garbanzo, kidney, pinto, white and black beans.



Eggs

Eggs also contain a number of essential proteins, minerals and vitamins, plus choline which helps the brain development of your baby. Look at making eggs a part of your diet during pregnancy but do make sure they’re well-cooked and avoid undercooked or raw eggs completely.

