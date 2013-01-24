Fuelling you and your baby during pregnancy

Nourishing your body is so important for the health and safety of you and your baby but knowing what to eat and what not to eat can be overwhelming. We’ve put together some tips to make it a bit easier.
During pregnancy, there are certain nutrients that you will need more than others. Following the US Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) ensures you do not overdo anything. Here are some nutrients to add to your diet:
During pregnancy, you’ll need more protein and calcium in your diet to strengthen your baby’s tissues and bones, and folic acid can help protect your growing baby from birth defects. Iron is important too as it can help cells carry oxygen to your baby. So, with all this in mind here are some types of foods to include in your diet when you’re pregnant.
Whole grains
Eating whole grain bread and cereal can help the levels of folic acid and iron in your body, plus they have more fiber compared to white bread and rice. Whole grains like brown rice, whole wheat pasta, oatmeal, and whole grain bread are all good.
Beans are rich in various nutrients like protein, fiber, calcium, zinc, folate, and iron – try soy, lentils, black-eyed peas, garbanzo, kidney, pinto, white and black beans.
Eggs
Eggs also contain a number of essential proteins, minerals and vitamins, plus choline which helps the brain development of your baby. Look at making eggs a part of your diet during pregnancy but do make sure they’re well-cooked and avoid undercooked or raw eggs completely.
Salmon, light tuna and trout are all rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B and a good source of protein too. Don’t go overboard though, there are limits to how much you should eat each week and fish that is high in mercury should be avoided including shark, swordfish, tilefish, and mackerel. If you eat a lot of seafood, ask your doctor to check what is healthy for you and your baby.
Make sure that everything you eat is well-cooked and avoid eating under-cooked food items. With these few dietary changes, you can keep yourself and your baby healthy.
Written by Team Health & Parenting