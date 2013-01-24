  • 2 year warranty

    PLEASE READ THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE CAREFULLY BEFORE MAKING YOUR DECISION TO PURCHASE.

    1. General

     

    1.1 This Web Site is intended only for consumers wishing to order Philips products (“Products”) online for delivery in the United Kingdom from Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V, register at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce nr 17066875 with its registered office at High Tech Campus 52, 5656 AG Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

     

    Philips does not accept orders for delivery outside the United Kingdom. The terms and conditions under which the Products are offered for sale on this Web Site are set out below. By ticking the “I have read and agree” box on the order form and submitting the order, you accept and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. Philips reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice. Such change however will have no effect on orders that were submitted before posting of such revised terms and conditions on this Web Site.

     

    2. Placing Your Order

     

    2.1 To place an Order you must be 18 years of age or over, be accessible by telephone and have a valid email address.

     

    2.2 You may place an order by filling in the order form on the Web Site after logging into or creating your personal account and clicking on the appropriate submission button.

     

    Philips will not accept orders placed in any way other than those listed above.

     

    2.3 When you place your order, Philips will issue you with a Web Order Number. Philips will do this via the Web Site. Please note that such a Web Order Number is supplied for reference purposes only and does not constitute our acceptance of your order.

     

    2.4 By placing an order, you make an offer to us to purchase the Products you have selected on these terms and conditions. Philips may or may not accept your offer at our discretion or may reduce the number of Products we accept to deliver to you. However, orders submitted by you are binding on you and cannot be cancelled after order submission.

     

    2.5 If Philips accepts your order, Philips will notify you of our acceptance by issuing an order confirmation. Philips will send your order confirmation to you by e-mail. The order confirmation will be effective as of the date on which the order confirmation is sent to you. If Philips cannot accept your order, Philips will attempt to contact you by email, telephone or post.

     

    2.6 Please note that the on-screen display of the colours or designs of products may differ from the actual appearance or size of products offered on the Web Site.

     

    3. Supply of Your Products

     

    3.1 Subject to these terms and conditions, Philips will supply to you the Products indicated on your order confirmation.

     

    4. Prices

     

    4.1 All prices are in GBP. Prices shall be those prices published on this Web Site at the time you submit your order. The prices published on the Web Site are inclusive of VAT (where applicable, see section 4.2 below) but exclusive of recycling levies, shipping and handling costs and duties, which are for your account. These costs will be calculated separately as applicable and specified on the order form and added to the total price of the order. The total price stated on the order form you submit shall be the total amount payable by you for the products, including all taxes, recycling levies, duties, handling and shipping charges.

     

    4.2 Claims for VAT relief must be made strictly in accordance with the eligibility requirements set out on the Web Site. Philips reserves the right to refuse claims that do not comply with such requirements.

     

    4.3 Delivery costs, where applicable, are payable by you as indicated on your invoice.

     

    5. Paying for Your Products

     

    5.1 You may pay for your Products by the methods of payment as may be displayed on the payment page of the Web Site.

     

    5.2 You must pay in the currency as indicated on your invoice.

     

    5.3 If you are paying by credit card, then you must supply your credit card details when you place your Order. Your credit card will be charged when we issue your invoice or on the moment of shipment of your Products. Philips will not commence the manufacture of your Products, neither will Philips supply the Products to you, nor perform the services, until your credit card issuer has authorised the use of your card for payment of the Products and/or services ordered. If Philips does not receive such authorisation, Philips shall inform you accordingly. Philips reserves the right to verify the identity of the credit card holder by requesting appropriate documentation.

     

    6. Delivery of Your Products

     

    6.1 Orders placed on this site can only be delivered in the United Kingdom. We are currently unable to deliver to the Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar, the Channel Islands and other UK Islands due to courier delivery networks. We cannot deliver to a PO Box, BFPO address or military bases due to shipping restrictions.
    We cannot deliver to the following postcodes starting with:
    GY,JE,GB, IM1, IM2, IM3, IM4, IM5, IM6, IM7, IM8, IM9, KW15, KW16, KW17, PA34, PA35, PA36, PA37, PA38, PA41, PA42, PA43, PA44, PA45, PA46, PA47, PA48, PA49, PA60, PA61, PA62, PA63, PA64, PA65, PA66, PA67, PA68, PA69, PA70, PA71, PA72, PA73, PA74, PA75, PA76, PA77, PA78, PA80.

     

    6.2 Philips will deliver the Products to the delivery address you have specified on the order form and in accordance with the delivery option you have chosen. In the event you order various Products to be delivered to different addresses, you will need to submit a separate order form for each delivery address. Any delivery or shipment dates given by Philips are best estimates only and Philips shall not be liable for any loss, damage, costs or expenses for failure to deliver in accordance with the delivery or shipment dates given. In the event any of the Products ordered are out of stock, this may mean the whole order is delayed. If so, an estimate of the delay will be given by email or post, but delivery shall in any case be made within thirty (30) days as of the date indicated on the order confirmation by Philips.

     

    6.3 Title to and risk of loss of your Products will pass to you on delivery of the Products.

     

    6.4 Upon delivery of the Products to the carrier, Philips will send you a confirmation of shipment by email, provided you have indicated an email address on the order form, or by post.

     

    7. Exchanges, Returns and Refunds

     

    7.1 Products

     

    7.1.1 You may return the Product to Philips or cancel the entitlement to services and obtain a refund of the price of the returned Product (except gift wrapping costs and any such other charges) or service entitlement provided that you contact Philips within thirty (30) calendar days as of the date of delivery of the Product. Return delivery is free of charge with UPS or TNT pick-up service.

     

    7.1.2 If a product is sold as part of a product combination (bundle) in which other products are offered for free or at a discount compared to their normal price, the bundled product must at Philips’ request be returned with the product purchased. Philips reserves the right to raise an invoice in respect of any free or discounted bundle products not returned.

     

    7.1.3 Please note that you may not return a Product and claim a refund if the Product concerned is:

     

    a) software which Philips supplied to you sealed and unused and you have broken the seal or which you have successfully downloaded from the Web Site; or

     

    b) a personalised and/or customised product made in accordance with your specifications. You may not obtain a refund for a service if you have commenced use of a/the service.

     

    7.1.4 If a Product was supplied in error, is incomplete or faulty and you believe that you are entitled to a replacement or repair in accordance with paragraph 8 below, please call Philips on 0800 331 6016 between 9:00 and 17:30 Monday to Friday. In the event that you are entitled to a replacement or repair in accordance with paragraph 8 below, the transportation charges referred to in paragraph 7.1 will not be applied.

     

    7.1.5 If you have received the ordered Product(s) and have simply changed your mind about purchasing it, you may return the Product(s) or entitlement to Service to Philips for a refund, subject to the payment of the transportation charges and provided:

    i. You inform Philips of your decision to cancel the contract within thirty (30) calendar days as of the date of delivery of the Product or the date you purchased the services; and

     

    ii. The Product(s) are returned in their original condition and the security seals on the Product(s) are intact; and

     

    iii. The Product(s) are returned in accordance with paragraph 7.2 below. Please note that while the Product(s) remain in your possession you are under a duty to ensure that the Product(s) are kept safe and secure.

     

    7.2 Steps to Follow to Claim a Refund:

     

    7.2.1 Please call Philips on 0800 331 6016 between 9:00 and 17:30 Monday to Friday to make arrangements for return. You will then be provided with an RMA (Return Material Authorisation) number.

     

    7.2.2 Philips will subsequently arrange for the Product(s) to be collected by its nominated carrier. Depending on which carrier it is, you will either be asked to contact them, or in the case of larger items you will be called to arrange a collection time.

     

    7.2.3 Before returning any Product(s) please check that you have:

     

    i. Received a RMA number from Philips (issued on request);

     

    ii. Enclosed all accessories, in box warranties and other material supplied unless informed otherwise;

     

    iii. Used all packaging that was originally supplied;

     

    iv. Clearly displayed the returns address and the RMA number; and

     

    v. Sealed the packaging securely.

     

    7.2.4 Following these steps will help ensure the Product(s) arrive at the correct destination and in good condition within a timely fashion. Please note that your failure to follow this procedure may result in the returned Product(s) being rejected upon receipt and you may forfeit your right to a refund.

     

    7.2.5 Please note that Philips reserves the right to reject any Product(s) that are not returned in accordance with the provisions set out above and particularly within paragraphs 7.1.2 and 7.2.

     

    8. Warranty

     

    8.1. Philips-branded Product Warranty

     

    8.1.1 Philips warrants the Products as set forth on the warranty card supplied with the Product and/or as may be stated on the Web Site. Specific warranties may apply to certain Products (such as customised Products) as specified on the Web Site. With respect to software, no warranty shall apply other than as expressly set forth in the applicable license agreement. Should the Product supplied by Philips not comply with the applicable warranty, Philips shall, at its option and expense, unless provided otherwise in the applicable warranty, repair or replace the Product or refund the purchase price upon return of the Product. Except as expressly set out in these terms and conditions, to the fullest extent permitted by law Philips hereby disclaims any and all warranties, whether express or implied. The limited warranty set out above will not affect or prejudice your statutory rights.

     

    8.2 Non-Philips-branded/Third-party Products

     

    8.2.1 For non-Philips-branded Products (including non-Philips-branded products contained in product bundles or promotions), all warranty claims, where relevant, are to be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of any standard manufacturer’s warranty which may be included with the Products purchased. In relation to any existing manufacturer’s warranty, any warranty claims should first be made either directly to the manufacturer or to Philips by phone.

     

    8.3 Digital Content

     

    8.3.1 If your digital content is faulty, you're entitled to a repair or a replacement. If the fault can't be fixed, or if it hasn't been fixed within a reasonable time and without significant inconvenience, you can get some or all of your money back. If you can show the fault has damaged your device and we haven't used reasonable care and skill, you may be entitled to a repair or compensation.

     

    8.4 IF YOU ARE A CONSUMER, THE WARRANTIES REFERRED TO ABOVE ARE IN ADDITION TO AND DO NOT AFFECT YOUR STATUTORY RIGHTS.

     

    9. Philips Liability

     

    9.1 These terms and conditions set out the full extent of our obligations and liabilities in respect of the supply of the Products (and performance of telephone support and warranty services) and the performance of any Services.

     

    9.2 Save as set out at paragraph 9.3 below, there are no warranties, conditions or other terms that are binding on Philips regarding the supply of Products or the provision of Services except as expressly stated in the contract.

     

    9.3 Any warranty, condition or other term arising out of or in connection with the supply of Products and/or the provision of Services which might otherwise be implied into or incorporated in the contract by statute, common law, laws applicable in the country where you purchased the Products or Services or otherwise (including without limitation any implied term as to quality, fitness for purpose, reasonable care and skill) is hereby expressly excluded to the maximum extent permitted by law. In particular, Philips will not be responsible for ensuring that the Products are suitable for your purposes.

     

    9.4 Nothing in the contract shall limit or exclude our liability (i) for death or personal injury caused by our negligence or (ii) for fraud or (iii) any breach of the obligations implied by applicable compulsory national laws as to title or (iv) any liability which cannot be excluded by law.

     

    9.5 SUBJECT TO CLAUSE 9.4 PHILIPS WILL NOT BE LIABLE UNDER THE CONTRACT FOR ANY LOSS OF INCOME, LOSS OF PROFITS, LOSS OF CONTRACTS, LOSS OF DATA OR FOR ANY INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS OR DAMAGE OF ANY KIND HOWSOEVER ARISING AND WHETHER CAUSED BY TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), BREACH OF CONTRACT OR OTHERWISE.PHILIPS MAXIMUM AGGREGATE LIABILITY UNDER THE CONTTRACT WHETHER IN TOR (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE) OR OTHERWISE SHALL IN NO CIRCUMSTANCES EXCEED THE AMOUNT PAYABLE BY YOU TO PHILIPS IN RESPECT OF THE PRODUCT(S) AND/OR SERVICES IN QUESTION.

     

    9.6 This does not affect your statutory rights as a consumer, nor your right to return the Products as per clause 7.

     

    10. Contacting Philips Online Shop

     

    10.1 You can contact Philips Online Shop:

     

    i. by telephone on 0800 331 6016 between 9:00 and 17:30, Mondays to Fridays;

     

    ii. by using the e-mail form located here

    11. Data Protection

     

    11.1 Your transaction records are accessible to you if you are a registered customer by entering your Web Order Number(s) so that you may check the status of your order(s) and check the order content.

     

    11.2 By placing your order, you agreed and understand that Philips may store, process and use the data collected from your order form for processing your order. These data will be treated in conformance with the Philips Privacy Policy which is available by clicking on the button “Privacy Policy” in the footer of this Web Site. If you wish to have access to information we hold concerning you, or if you want to make any changes, or if you do not want to receive information from Philips please follow the update procedure set forth in the Philips’s Privacy Policy.

     

    11.3 If you are eligible for VAT exemption under HMRC disability rules, (a person is ‘chronically sick or disabled’ if he or she is a person: with a physical or mental impairment which has a long term and substantial adverse effect upon his or her ability to carry out everyday activities; with a condition which the medical profession treats as a chronic sickness. It does not include an elderly person who is not disabled or chronically sick or any person who is only temporarily disabled or incapacitated, such as with a broken limb), and wish to take advantage of this on eligible products only, you will need to complete the VAT exemption declaration during the check-out process and therefore agree to Philips holding a full VAT declaration which contains the patient’s name, address, description of disability or chronic illness and confirmation of eligibility, for a period of 10 years, as per HMRC legal requirements. This data will be encrypted and held for the stated purpose only.

     

    12. Circumstances Beyond Philips Reasonable Control

     

    12.1 Philips will make every effort to perform Philips’ obligations under the contract. However, Philips cannot be held responsible for delays or failure to perform if such delay or failure is caused by any circumstances beyond our reasonable control. In the event of a delay, Philips will perform our obligations as soon as reasonably possible.

     

    13. Disagreements, Governing Law and Jurisdiction

     

    13.1 Philips will try to solve any disagreements quickly and efficiently. If you are not happy with the way Philips deals with any disagreement and you want to take court proceedings, you must do so under English Law and before the English Courts. The applicability of the United Nations Convention on Contracts for International Sale of Goods is hereby explicitly excluded.

     

    Should you have a complaint regarding an online purchase from our Philips webshop, you also have the option to resolve your complaint via the European Online Dispute Resolution Platform: http://ec.europa.eu/odr

     

    14. General

     

    14.1 Neither Philips failure nor your failure to enforce any term of the contract constitutes a waiver of such term. Such failure shall in no way affect the right later to enforce such term.

     

    14.2 The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of the contract shall not adversely affect the validity or enforceability of the remaining provisions.

     

    15. Special Terms for Customisation/Personalisation

     

    15.1 Order and Acceptance – Customised Products

     

    15.1.1 While Philips honours most designs, Philips cannot honour all of them. Some may contain among other things trade marks of third parties that you (or Philips) do not have the right to use. Others may contain material that we consider inappropriate or simply do not want to place on our Products. Unfortunately, at times this means that Philips may decline your order that may otherwise seem unobjectionable. If your design is, in our sole opinion, unacceptable, your order may be immediately rejected or your purchase will be cancelled at a later stage – if so, you will be notified by e-mail or post and Philips reserves the right to cancel the applicable order confirmation.

     

    15.2 Content Restrictions

     

    15.2.1 You agree not to use the Web Site or service:

     

    i. To upload, order for print, or otherwise transmit or communicate any material for any unlawful purpose or that is obscene, offensive, blasphemous, pornographic, sexually suggestive, deceptive, threatening, menacing, abusive, harmful, an invasion of privacy, supportive of unlawful action, defamatory, libellous, vulgar, violent, or otherwise objectionable;

     

    ii. To upload, order for print, or otherwise transmit or communicate any material that depicts celebrities or celebrity likenesses, regional, national or international leaders or politicians, current or former world leaders, convicted criminals, newsworthy, notorious or infamous images and individuals, or any material that is vintage in appearance or depicts images from an older era;

     

    iii. To upload, order for print, or otherwise transmit or communicate any material that you do not have a right to transmit or communicate under any contractual or fiduciary relationship or which infringes any copyright, trademark, patent or other intellectual property right or any moral right of any party;

     

    iv. To upload or otherwise transmit any material which is likely to cause harm to this Web Site or anyone else's computer systems, including but not limited to that which contains any virus, code, worm, data or other files or programs designed to damage or allow unauthorised access to this Web Site or which may cause any defect, error, malfunction or corruption to the service; and

     

    v. You agree that if Philips, in its sole discretion, determines that any material you submit may not meet these content requirements, Philips shall reject your order. Philips reserves the right to charge a processing fee of 15 GBP for each design that you submit as an order which violates our content restrictions.

     

    15.2.2 In addition, in the event you violate one of these Content Restrictions and you intentionally publicise such violation, you acknowledge that Philips will suffer substantial damage to its reputation and goodwill and that you can be liable for causing such substantial damage.

     

    15.2.3 Your design or personalisation of the Product (e.g. the colour combination) shall be created by yourself, or, to the extent this is not the case, you hereby guarantee that you are authorised to use the design or the personalisation created by a third party.

     

    15.2.4 Please understand that although Philips reserves the right to decline your design or personalisation, you are solely responsible for your design and personalisation, and Philips has no obligation to review your design or personalisation.

     

    15.2.5 By submitting your order, including your design and personalisation, to Philips, you hereby grant Philips a non-exclusive, perpetual, royalty-free licence to use your design and personalisation in the widest sense of the word, including but not limited to, copying, editing, modifying, digitising or reproducing, to fulfil your request of creating and delivering a personalised product.

     

    15.2.6 Your design and personalisation qualify as what Philips calls “User Content”. The article about User Content in article 6 of the Terms of Use, which are available by clicking on the “Terms of Use” link in the footer of this Web Site, is applicable to your design and personalisation, save where that article conflicts with this article about user content; in such event this article shall supersede.

     

    16. Special Terms for Medical Devices

     

    16.1 These special terms apply to Products which are medical devices.

     

    16.2 You should take advice from a qualified doctor or healthcare provider before using any device which may affect your health or changing any treatments for conditions. You are responsible for your decision to purchase and use the Product.

     

    16.3 You should only use the Product in connection with the condition for which it is designed to treat. You should always follow the instructions for use of the Product that come with the Product. Do not attempt to dis-assemble, modify, adapt or destroy the Product.

     

    16.4 You use the Product at your own risk. Philips does not guarantee that use of the Product will achieve any particular result or effect. If you notice any negative effects following use of the Product, you should consult with a doctor immediately.

     

