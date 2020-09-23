Pair your TV to compatible soundbars and speakers around your home. And enjoy seamless, multi-room sound – in high quality and perfect sync.
Unpack your devices. Connect over Wi-Fi. Then control everything from your mobile. No wires. No fuss.
Unpack your devices. Connect over Wi-Fi. Then control everything from your mobile. No wires. No fuss.
Turn casual streaming into a movie screening with a Dolby Atmos soundbar. Feel the sound surround you and hear each detail precisely in its place.
Turn casual streaming into a movie screening with a Dolby Atmos soundbar. Feel the sound surround you and hear each detail precisely in its place.
Wherever you put your wireless speakers, get powerful sound that’s totally synced. At the back, LEDs match your Ambilight TV to lava-lamp your room.
Wherever you put your wireless speakers, get powerful sound that’s totally synced. At the back, LEDs match your Ambilight TV to lava-lamp your room.
Enjoy what you watch without disturbing others. Pair compatible headphones to create your own personal viewing bubble.
Enjoy what you watch without disturbing others. Pair compatible headphones to create your own personal viewing bubble.
Easily cast photos, music, and more straight from your smart device to your Philips smart TV.
Easily cast photos, music, and more straight from your smart device to your Philips smart TV.
65PUS8507/12
65PUS8807/12
TAFS1/10
TAB8507/10
TAW6205/10
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.