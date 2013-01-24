  • 2 year warranty

    Our top TV ranges

    • Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV

      OLED+ TV

      Our best picture and sound

       

      You want the ultimate TV experience—from the statement design to the lifelike picture to the sound, which lets you hear movies, shows, and music like never before. You want OLED+. 
      Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV with Ambilight
      Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV with Bowers & Wilkins Sound
      Always a picture so real. P5 Dual AI Engine
      Bowers & Wilkins sound meets Dolby Atmos
      All-round immersion. 4-sided Ambilight
      Discover OLED+
    • Philips OLED 4K UHD Android TV

      OLED TV

      Always a picture so real

       

      You want to take movies and shows to a whole other level. With its incredible picture and Ambilight, a Philips OLED TV isn’t just a TV to watch. It’s an experience to immerse in.
      Philips OLED 4K UHD Android TV with Ambilight
      Philips OLED 4K UHD Android TV with Dolby Vision-Atmos
      Always a picture so real. P5 AI Engine
      Heighten the excitement. Dolby Atmos
      Immersive 3- or 4-sided Ambilight
      Discover OLED
    • Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV

      the one

      Great value. Great quality.

       

      If you want a TV that does everything you need and nothing you don’t, this one is the easy choice! Enjoy a sharp 4K picture, good sound, and magical Ambilight.
      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV with Ambilight
      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV with Dolby Vision-Atmos
      Always a sharp picture. P5 Picture Engine
      Heighten the excitement. Dolby Atmos
      Immersive 3-sided Ambilight
      Discover the one
    • Philips MiniLED 4K UHD Android TV

      MiniLED TV

      Big-screen brilliance

       

      Got a big room? A MiniLED TV is for you. The pin-sharp picture on our largest screen is only the start of the immersion. Ambilight brings you even deeper into the drama.
      Philips MiniLED 4K UHD Android TV with Ambilight
      Explore MiniLED

