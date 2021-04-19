  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 6 Min

    Common daily vitamins explained (and ideas on how to get them)


    Everyone knows that vitamins are important, but which ones do you need to consume daily and how can you incorporate vitamin-rich foods into your diet? In this article, we explain everything you need to know about getting your daily vitamins, as well as some delicious recipes to help you achieve a healthy, balanced diet.
    Mango and pineapple smoothie

    What should you eat to get your daily vitamins? Your guide to vitamin-rich foods


    Here are the essential vitamins you need to know about, and which fruits and veggies these vitamins can be found in:

    Vitamin C


    This is arguably the most famous of the vitamins and it plays a critical part in strengthening our immune system, as well as building tissue, bones and teeth. Here are a few top facts about vitamin C.

     

    • The daily recommended vitamin C varies depending on things like age, gender and health problems, so always check with your healthcare provider about any questions you may have.
    • To ensure that you're getting the required amount of vitamin C, eat fresh fruit (especially citrus fruit) and vegetables, such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts.
    • Since heat destroys this vitamin, you should try to consume these foods raw whenever possible.
    • Why not try a wholesome beetroot, for example, or a carrot, orange and grapefruit smoothie?

    Vitamin A

     

    Vitamin A, or retinol, is only present in animals and it supports good vision, strengthens the immune system and helps the heart and kidneys work properly. Here are a few top facts about vitamin A.

     

    • You can find vitamin A in products such as liver, egg yolks and cheese.
    • If you don't eat meat, you can still get your daily vitamins in other ways. Beta-carotene is a precursor nutrient that the human body converts into vitamin A.
    • Beta-carotene can be found in red and dark green vegetables, such as carrots, cabbage, spinach, and tomatoes, as well as orange fruit, such as apricots and mangoes.
    • Need to boost your retinol or beta-carotene? Try this delicious banana, orange, mango and carrot smoothie!

    Vitamin B

     

    Vitamin B complex comprises eight different B vitamins, which includes vitamin B12 and folic acid. Here are a few top facts about vitamin B.

     

    • Vitamin-B12-rich foods are generally all animal products, such as meat, fish, eggs and milk, so it can be tricky for vegetarians and vegans to get enough of this essential vitamin.
    • To achieve your B12 recommended daily intake if you don't eat animal products, you need yeast extract or nutritional yeast. This is a great vegan source of B vitamins and can be used in any dish, from morning toast to salads to pasta to popcorn.
    • Folic acid also plays a role in numerous metabolic processes, among them being cell division and growth. Green vegetables, especially leafy vegetables such as spinach and salad leaves, are solid sources of folic acid.
    • Pulses, nuts, sprouts, wheat germ and whole-grain products also contain folic acid, as well as liver and eggs. Try this yummy recipe for steamed fish with vegetables.

    Vitamin E


    This is a vitamin which is only produced by plants, as opposed to many other vitamins, and boasts an antioxidative effect. Almonds are a great source of this nutrient, with just 28 grams (23 whole kernels) containing around 7 milligrams of vitamin E. If you're not a fan of raw nuts, you should try our almond biscotti for a tasty way to add this to your diet.

    Vitamin K


    Vitamin K is needed for blood clotting and is primarily found in green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, salad leaves and cabbage, as well as in pulses. The recommended daily intake for teenagers and adults between the ages of 14 and 18 is 75 micrograms. From 19 years old, the requirement increases to 120 micrograms for men and 90 micrograms for women. Whilst raw ingredients are the best source of vitamins, a delicious baked spinach quiche is a great way to add green leafy veggies to your family's diets.

    Vitamin D


    The so-called "sun vitamin" can be absorbed both through food and sun exposure. Do you know how much vitamin D per day you need? If you're low on your vitamin D, make sure that you get out into the sunshine every day. And make sure that you eat foods like tuna, salmon, cheese and egg yolks that are high in this vitamin.

      Nutrients for a healthy, balanced diet

       

      While vitamins from fruits and veggies are essential to our health, humans also need many mineral nutrients and micronutrients to maintain a balanced, healthy diet. These include:

       

      • Calcium which can be found in dairy products
      • Iron which can be found in beans, peas and dark green vegetables
      • Magnesium which can be found in nuts, beans and green leafy vegetables
      • Potassium which can be found in oranges, bananas and spinach
      • Zinc which can be found in beef, beans and peas

       

      Tip: try this creamy spinach, leek and cannellini soup dish that is packed with vitamins and mineral nutrients!


      Check out the full range of Philips kitchen appliances, from blenders to Airfryers – our collection of modern appliances helps you prepare vitamin-rich foods the right way.

       

      References:

       

      https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vitamins-and-minerals/

      https://www.nutrition.org.uk/nutritionscience/nutrients-food-and-ingredients/vitamins.html

