    Reading Time: 5 Min
    Home ›› Vegan picnic ideas for a plant-based summer afternoon

    Vegan picnic ideas for a plant-based summer afternoon

     

    One of the biggest joys of summer is being able to dine al fresco. Enjoying a picnic or potluck in the park, surrounded by loved ones – does it get any better than that? Well, it might just – with vegan picnic recipes that cater to everyone’s dietary needs. Created by our Philips Chef, for you to impress your friends with. Want to have access to delicious (plant-based) recipes, wherever you are? Download the NutriU-app and explore hundreds of delicious recipes!

    Our vegan picnic recipes:

     
    • Gazpacho
    • Bread filled with tomatoes and olives
    • Toasted buckwheat side dish
    • Vegan frankfurters in pastry
    • Tomato chutney

    Gazpacho:

     

    This classic Spanish soup is traditionally vegan and perfect to take with you to a summer picnic because it is served cold.

     

    Ingredients (for 4 people)

     

    • 200 g cucumber
    • 500 g peeled tomatoes (can or fresh)
    • 3 garlic cloves
    • 100 g red pepper
    • 100 g red onion
    • 100 ml white wine vinegar
    • 100 ml olive oil
    • 1 tsp ground pepper salt

     

    Directions

     

    • Cut the cucumber into 1 cm pieces. Chop the tomatoes. Finely chop the garlic, red pepper and onion.
    • Place all of the ingredients into the soup maker, close the lid and select the smooth soup program. You can also do this in a food processor.
    • When the soup is ready, pour it into a large container and chill for at least 3 hours in the fridge before serving.

    Bread filled with tomatoes and olives

    Filled bread

    Nothing tastes as good as freshly baked bread. Especially when it’s been filled with juicy tomatoes and olives that pack a punch.

     

    Ingredients (for 6 people)

     

    For the dough:

    • 800 g flour
    • 1 sachet dried yeast
    • ½ liter hot water
    • 1 teaspoon sugar
    • 1.5 teaspoons salt
    • 3 tablespoons olive oil

    For the topping:

    • 75 g red onions
    • 2 garlic cloves
    • 150 g sundried tomatoes
    • 50 g black olives
    • 50 g green olives
    • Olive oil
    • Coarse sea salt and freshly ground pepper

     

    Directions

     

    • Put all the dough ingredients in the food processor mixing bowl. Use the dough hook to knead a nice smooth dough on setting 3 for 7 minutes. Grease a bowl with a little olive oil, so that the dough doesn't stick. Place the dough in the bowl, cover with a damp cloth and allow to rise for at least one hour.
    • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Peel the red onions and cut into thin rings. Peel the garlic and chop finely. Knead the dough a little more by hand and roll out flat to fit the size of your baking tray. Place the onion, olives, tomatoes and garlic in a nice pattern on the dough. Sprinkle freshly ground pepper and salt on the ingredients. Adjust the temperature of the oven to 200 degrees. Brush the edges of the bread with a little oil and bake for 20 minutes at 200 degrees

    Toasted buckwheat side dish

    buckwheat

    A refreshing and light side dish is always a good addition to your picnic. This one is incredibly easy to make, because the SoupMaker does almost all the work for you. Of course, you can also make it in a regular pot.

     

    Ingredients (for 4 people)

     

    • 300 g uncooked roasted buckwheat groats
    • 750 ml vegetable stock
    • Optional:
    • 1 tbsp cumin seeds
    • To finish the dish:
    • juice of 1 lemon
    • 4 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 handful of chopped parsley
    • ground black pepper, to taste
    • optional:
    • finely chopped spring onions

     

    Directions

     

    • Add the buckwheat and stock into the SoupMaker, close the lid and select the Compote program.
    • When the program is ready, leave the appliance closed for 10 minutes until the buckwheat is tender but still firm.
    • Open the lid, drain excessive stock and add to a serving bowl.
    • Add the remaining ingredients, toss well and serve as a side dish to your meal.

     

    Chef’s tip: Try combining buckwheat and lentils together in the Soup maker as base for a salad.

    Vegan frankfurters in pastry

    vegan frankfurters

    A potluck classic, and rightly so.

     

    Ingredients (for 3 people)

     

    • 1 tin of mini vegan frankfurters (drained weight 220 g, approx. 20 frankfurters)*
    • 100 g (chilled or frozen, defrosted) vegan ready-made puff pastry
    • 1 tablespoon fine mustard

     

    Directions

     

    • Preheat the AirFryer to 200°C.
    • Thoroughly drain the sausages on a layer of kitchen paper and dab them dry.
    • Cut the puff pastry into strips measuring 5 x 1½ cm and coat the strips with a thin layer of mustard.
    • Roll each sausage spirally into a strip of pastry.
    • Put half the sausages in pastry in the basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 10 minutes. Bake the sausages in pastry until golden brown. Bake the remaining sausages in the same manner.
    • Serve the sausages in a platter accompanied by a small dish of mustard.

     

    * Can’t find mini vegan frankfurters? Regular-sized frankfurters that you’ve cut into thirds will also do the trick.

    Tomato chutney

    tomato chutney

    The perfect accompaniment to vegan cheese, grilled vegetables or homemade bread.

     

    Ingredients (for 6 people)

     

    • 250 grams red onions finely sliced
    • 500 grams tomatoes roughly chopped
    • 1 red chili deseeded and sliced
    • 75 millilitres red wine vinegar
    • 150 grams brown sugar

     

    Directions

     

    • Put all of the ingredients into the HomeCooker, season to taste and set the timer to 45 minutes at 110°C.
    • Pour the chutney into a sterilised jar and leave to cool. Easy as that!
    • Chef’s tip: keep for up to 4 weeks in the fridge.

    Read all articles

