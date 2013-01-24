Vegan picnic ideas for a plant-based summer afternoon

A refreshing and light side dish is always a good addition to your picnic. This one is incredibly easy to make, because the SoupMaker does almost all the work for you. Of course, you can also make it in a regular pot.

Ingredients (for 4 people)

300 g uncooked roasted buckwheat groats

750 ml vegetable stock

Optional:

1 tbsp cumin seeds

To finish the dish:

juice of 1 lemon

4 tbsp olive oil

1 handful of chopped parsley

ground black pepper, to taste

optional:

finely chopped spring onions

Directions

Add the buckwheat and stock into the SoupMaker, close the lid and select the Compote program.

When the program is ready, leave the appliance closed for 10 minutes until the buckwheat is tender but still firm.

Open the lid, drain excessive stock and add to a serving bowl.

Add the remaining ingredients, toss well and serve as a side dish to your meal.

Chef’s tip: Try combining buckwheat and lentils together in the Soup maker as base for a salad.