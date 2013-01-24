Recipes for a delicious vegetarian Christmas dinner

Kick the Christmas dinner off with an appetiser, a small bite to stimulate your guests' - you guessed it - appetite.

Mini pizzas with basil and broccoli

Fun for both kids and grown-ups: these healthy mini pizzas with basil and broccoli. Make a pizza dough by kneading 500 grams of flour, a sachet of yeast, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 250 millilitres of water into a ball. Let it rise in a bowl covered with cling film for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook 300 to 400 grams of broccoli in salty water for 3-4 minutes. Put the broccoli in a bowl and add 30 grams fresh basil and 1 finely chopped clove garlic. Add 200 millilitres of crème fraiche and season the green sauce to taste.

Divide the risen dough into tinier pieces and roll each piece into a circle. It's up to you how big or small your pizzas will be! Spread the basil mixture over the pizza and top with broccoli heads, spring onions and grated cheese. Bake the tiny treats on the centre shelf of the oven for 15 minutes on 220°C. Healthy snacks coming through!