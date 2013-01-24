  • 2 year warranty

    Unique ideas for your baby's first Christmas
    Table of Contents

     

    1. What to buy for your baby's first Christmas?
    2. Baby's first Christmas tree decoration – baby proof tips

    Spending the holiday season with your loved ones has always been the best present you can give to each other. Now that a brand-new member has joined the family, it's time to start some new traditions with your baby. And what better way to get them into the Christmas spirit than by giving them a personalised ornament that will shine on the tree for many years to come? Keep reading to learn about other creative ways to celebrate your baby's first Christmas that are also baby proof!
    What to buy for your baby's first Christmas?

     

    Choosing your baby's first Christmas gift might be tricky, as your little one may be too young to remember their first Christmas. Therefore, choosing the right present will make this moment special. Here are some ideas to make baby's first Christmas full of memorable presents:

     

    • Personalised Christmas ornament. Putting up the Christmas tree is an essential part of the celebration. Especially when it's decorated with unique and meaningful ornaments. Like a personalised decoration with your baby's name and the year of their first Christmas celebration. In the years to come, you will use this decoration and reminisce about this special moment. And who knows, when your child grows up, they might continue the tradition and use the very same ornament on their own tree!
    • Comforter. Make your baby's first Christmas extra snuggly and memorable with a calming comforter. This soft snuggle consists of a plush animal with an ultra-soft soother. The snuggle is lightly weighted to keep it close to the baby so that they feel secure. We'll assure you it will be your baby's new favourite toy – and it might even become yours as well!
    • Festive outfit. Picking a cute festive outfit for your little one and capturing the moment with a photo is a creative way to remember the most wonderful time of the year. Turning them into a mini snowflake or a cute little Santa Claus will bring joy to everyone involved. Also, framing the photo and placing it in the centre of your home is the perfect way to commemorate this special day.
    • Healthy treats. A wonderful way to surprise an older baby for Christmas is by preparing some healthy Christmas treats for them. How about cutting a kiwi or grapes and serving them in the shape of a Christmas tree? Or make snowmen by scooping tiny balls out of a melon and pinning them on a skewer. Give them a hat and scarf using a raspberry and here is your little snowman! When your kid gets a bit older, you can even prepare the treats together.

     

    For the littles ones younger than 12 months, you can serve a delicious breakfast with plums and peaches for example. For this purpose, we recommend using the 2-in-1 baby food maker, as it helps you to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey. All you need to do is wash and cut a peach and a plum, put it in the food maker together with 20 grams of yogurt and steam for 10 minutes. Yummy!
    Baby's first Christmas tree decoration – baby proof tips

     

    Whether you've got a baby or a toddler, it's always a good idea to baby-proof your Christmas tree. Here's our baby proof Christmas tree checklist:

     

    1. Only decorate the upper half of the tree. Babies love to explore, especially when they get access to an uncountable amount of tiny colourful toys. And since it's practically impossible to always keep an eye on the Christmas tree or your child, it might be a good idea to only decorate the parts of the tree that are outside of their reach. In this way, you avoid the risk of your child breaking every shiny ball they see.
    2. Avoid glass ornaments. Although glass balls look beautiful on the Christmas tree, they can be quite dangerous if your baby decides to play with them. That is why it's important to find a less harmful solution for Christmas decorations to prevent your curious baby from hurting themselves. For this purpose, hang self-made paper garlands in your tree that will certainly shine as much as the regular ones.
    3. Display decorations around the house. If none of our other suggestions tickle your fancy, maybe it's better to get creative and consider different options on how to decorate your house this year. If your little one is too curious to touch and explore this exciting and big tree they found in their home one morning. It might be worth placing various types of decorations around the house instead of putting up a whole Christmas tree. In the end, we carry the Christmas spirit within ourselves, right?
    Celebrating your baby's first Christmas is an exciting moment that is worth capturing for the years to come. Whether that would be in the form of a photo or a personalised ornament, the options are countless. So, have your child-proof checklist ready and have a Merry Christmas!

