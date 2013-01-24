Search terms
Christmas gift ideas for your loved one
Christmas is just around the corner and you're probably already thinking about what to get your husband or boyfriend. If he's been good to you all year, why not surprise him with a Christmas gift that makes him feel like the luckiest man on Earth all over again? Whether he's a laidback couch potato, hobby-hubby, delightful dandy or Mr Fit, here is a list of gift ideas for every type of person.
If your spouse likes to keep fit, he probably has a whole array of work out gear and gadgets to enhance the experience. But does he still carry around a cheap plastic bottle to stay hydrated? Good. Then you can show him what the 21st-century version of hydration looks like. The stylish GoZero hydration bottle offers so much more than a fresh sip of water. Thanks to UV-C LED technology, your hubby will always have odour-free water at his disposal. Since it doubles as a portable water purification device, it's perfect for travelling, or a long outdoor run through forests and parks. It can easily be recharged with the magnetic USB cable and the battery lasts up to a month.
Healthy juicing made easy
As nutrition plays an important role in building strength, your other half might also be interested in a daily nutrition boost. The Philips Masticating juicer is the ultimate slow juicer and couldn't make things easier. It features an XL feed tube and is big enough to juice whole fruits, vegetables and leafy greens. This allows your husband to capture all the goodness he needs to boost his health and fitness. With the free Philips NutriU App, finding a variety of juice recipes is effortless. They range from detox drinks to energy boosters - and even juices that help him sleep like a baby (and recover like a champ). The best part, the juicer can be cleaned in just 90 seconds.
Now that we have your husband well-nourished and hydrated, why not help him get the rest he needs? This Sleep and Wake-Up Light is designed to help him relax before going to bed and wake up feeling refreshed.
By following one of seven rhythms of light intensity or sound with his breath, your husband will easily transition from a hard day at the office to a night of peaceful dreams. The sunset simulation program will gently prepare his body for sleep by gradually decreasing light, simulating the calming nature of a sunset. There are also optional sounds to play, gently helping him unwind after a stressful day.
By simulating a natural sunrise, the Sleep and Wake-Up Light also delivers the ultimate wake-up experience. Over the course of 30 minutes, the simulation will start off as a soft morning red and gradually increase to orange, until your room is filled with bright yellow light. There is no better start to the day then feeling fully recharged and ready for a day full of activities.
Whiter teeth, bigger smile
There are few things more charming than being greeted by a big, bright smile. It was probably also one of the first things that made you fall for your significant other, so why not make it easy for him to maintain those pearly whites? The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 toothbrush has clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week, by gently pulsing water between them, breaking up plaque and sweeping it away. Besides providing an exceptional daily clean it is also safe to be used with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers.
Feel fresh, look sharp
Considering the current trend, chances are your boyfriend or husband is sporting a luscious beard. Although growing a beard seems easy, maintaining it certainly isn't. Especially if it is grown out, your man risks looking like a messy pirate version of himself. And let's face it, most guys simply don't know how to style their beard to match their face shape. This is where a handy grooming kit comes in.
With the 18-in-1 multi groomer for face, hair and body it's never been easier to craft the style you're after and maintain a freshly groomed appearance with precision. And with a variety of tools for the face and body, you never run out of styling options, above or below the sheets. Its steel blades sharpen themselves as they work, meaning they will stay sharp, even after 4 years of use. The same quality can be found in the full metal handle, with a rubber grip for superior comfort and control while trimming. And since this trimmer is 100% waterproof, it can also be used in the shower.
Clean trainers
From trainer fiend to occasional wearer, everyone loves the feeling of putting on a pair of squeaky-clean trainers. And everyone hates getting them dirty. Until they realise how easy it is to bring them back to life with the right tools. With Philips Sneaker Cleaner your trainer aficionado can enjoy his trainers without being afraid of rain, mud or dirt spoiling his look. It's as easy as one-two-three: simply select the right brush, apply some soap and water and then let the rotating brush work its magic.
Whether the gamer in your life loves to enhance his gaming experience or showcase his passion, there are plenty of perfect gaming gifts. A new PC or console is a quick win to make your husband or boyfriend more than happy. But also with a smaller budget, there are numerous gifts that improve the gaming experience. How about a new headset, a backlit keyboard, a special gaming mouse or one of his favourite childhood games? For those who already have all the gaming equipment they can wish for, decoration for their gaming room is always a good option. A mug from his favourite game, neon lighting to brighten up the room, a pillow to make hours of gaming a bit more comfortable or even a candle to soothe video-game rage. Maybe, that's more of a gift for yourself but either way it works out for all parties involved.
