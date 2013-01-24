Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
7 festive Christmas hairstyles for all hair lengths
Going over the top during Christmas dinner? Impossible. This time of the year, a little extra is a standard. Looking for some inspiration to give your outfit the finishing touch? With these hairstyles, you'll be the centre of attention at the dining table for sure. From Christmas hairstyles for short hair to long hair and accessories, we're full of ideas and love sharing them with you.
We won't lie, creating a beautiful Christmas look can be tricky. But the right tools can make your life a whole lot easier. Because let's be honest: more stress is the last thing you need during the most wonderful time of the year. This is what should be on your make-up table:
Short hair, so no festive hairdo? No way. Also with short locks, you're able to create the most amazing Christmas hairstyles.
Messy updo with curls
For a messy updo, you should first curl your locks. The rest is simple: pull strands of hair to the back of your head. Secure them with a bobby pin. Make sure to do so loosely, to make your hairdo look playful. Add some hairspray to make sure your updo will last all night.
Messy braids
Up for messy braids? Put some volume powder on the roots of your hair to give it more volume and structure. Especially if your hair is quite thin, volume powder is a must. Start from the left side of your hair and divide a section into 3 separate sections. Start with a normal braid from the front-left side of your head. After braiding for 5 centimetres, add strands of hair from the left and right outside of the braid, flipping it over the middle strand of the braid. Repeat this until you've reached the back-right of your head. Fix the braid with a bobby pin. For an extra playful effect, you can fluff up the braid.
Medium-long locks are the perfect base for any Christmas hairdo. These are two of our favourite hair coupes.
Loose hair with a waterfall braid
For both a dreamy and playful hairdo, give this waterfall braid a try. Make sure to practice it before the Christmas dinner, because a braid like this can be quite tricky if you've never made one before. This braid looks amazing on straight hair, but for an extra festive look, curl your hair before you start braiding.
Start with a simple 3-strand braid on the front-left part of your head. After a couple of stitches, leave the bottom section and pick up a new section of hair from right next to it. Flip it over to the middle section. Here is your waterfall. Keep repeating this and work your way to the back-right part of your head. Make a simple braid for 3 to 4 more stitches before pinning it down underneath your hair. Et voilà, here's your fairylike hair look.
Twisted Christmas hairdo
Going for a classic Christmas look? This classy hairstyle will be the finishing touch. Brush your hair and straighten it. Comb everything to the back and take two large strands of hair from the left and right parts of your head. This braid is quite simple: just keep making knots of the strands of hair, while grabbing more strands of hair as you move down. When you've reached the lowest part of your neck, take a hairband and tie the braid up. Put the band and leftover hair underneath the braid and attach it with a bobby pin. You're ready for Christmas dinner!
From wavy curls to shiny straight locks, with long hair, the options for your Christmas hairstyle are almost endless. Out of inspiration? Give one of these hairdos a try.
Elegant bun
For this classic bun, make sure to remove any curls or waves using a straightener. Comb your hair and make a high ponytail. Leave one strand of hair from the ponytail out and make a tight bun with the rest of the tail. Pin it down. Braid the leftover strand in a simple braid all the way down. Set it with a tiny hairband. Now twist the braid around your bun, secure with a pin and you're ready to go!
Long tail with a bow
Comb and straighten your hair. Put your locks over your shoulder and tie it together, just beneath your ear. Grab a strand of hair from the middle, make a loop and tie a small hair band around it. Use the end of the loop to make another loop and put it inside the same hairband. Tie the ending around the middle part of the bow and secure it with a bobby pin. You and your natural bow will definitely be the eyecatcher of the Christmas dinner!
Don't feel like fighting with braids, bobby pins and hair bands before your Christmas dinner? We got you. With a fancy headband, scarf or bobby pin with an attached bow, you can spice up your hairdo within no time. Or use a ribbon to give your ponytail a whole new look. How? Comb and straighten your hair and make a high ponytail. Now take a long (very long!) piece of ribbon and tie it around the hairband a couple of times. You should be left with two equally long pieces of ribbon on the left and right sides of your ponytail. Now wrap the pieces of ribbon around the tail, making them cross. At the end of the ponytail, make a small bow to make sure the ribbon doesn't move. Fluff the ponytail to make it more playful.
HP8372/03
HP8280/03