Medium-long locks are the perfect base for any Christmas hairdo. These are two of our favourite hair coupes.

Loose hair with a waterfall braid

For both a dreamy and playful hairdo, give this waterfall braid a try. Make sure to practice it before the Christmas dinner, because a braid like this can be quite tricky if you've never made one before. This braid looks amazing on straight hair, but for an extra festive look, curl your hair before you start braiding.

Start with a simple 3-strand braid on the front-left part of your head. After a couple of stitches, leave the bottom section and pick up a new section of hair from right next to it. Flip it over to the middle section. Here is your waterfall. Keep repeating this and work your way to the back-right part of your head. Make a simple braid for 3 to 4 more stitches before pinning it down underneath your hair. Et voilà, here's your fairylike hair look.