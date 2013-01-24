Search terms
Spa day at home in 3 easy steps
A nice trip to the beauty salon sounds like a day well spent. Yet, this is not always possible. Especially during cold winter months when all you want to do is stay in bed the whole day. But why not make your very own spa day at home? Simply take a full day, half a day or even one hour to fully relax in the form of a spa treatment. This is all you need to do to achieve that long-desired relaxation just for yourself.
Having an at-home spa day can be just as relaxing and soothing as a day spent somewhere expensive. What is important in organising such "me time" sessions is that it will help you reconnect with your inner self and make you indulge in the present moment. In addition, putting yourself first and thinking about your needs will also help you strengthen your relationship with those around you. Now that you have learnt about the benefits of organising a spa day at home, you just have to pick a date. And bonus: this spa is always open!
Having a relaxing day at home also means putting some extra care for yourself. From giving yourself a mini manicure and home foot spa to sharing recipes for home-made face masks, here are some inspirations that will certainly turn your home into spa heaven:
- Does your skin feel tight, and does it look flaky? Then mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon olive oil
- If you have regular skin, mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 smashed banana
- For a shiny and oily face, mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon cosmetic clay1
Leave it on for about fifteen minutes. When the time is up, rinse it with lukewarm water. Finally, apply a moisturiser to keep the moisture from the previous treatment onto your skin.
