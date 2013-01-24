how to achieve your long-term goals in 2022

You might have an idea of what kind of goals you want to set, but to make sure you're able to reach them, it's important to stay realistic. A proven way to stay on track is by remembering the following acronym: SMART. SMART stands for:

- Specific. Set goals that are both specific and challenging. Yes, easy goals are much faster to achieve - but you'll never know if you could have gotten more out of it!

- Meaningful. Striving to reach goals that you really care about makes pursuing them easier. So, make sure you do what you love.

- Achievable. Hesitant you will achieve your goal? That's asking for failure. Choose a goal you believe you can achieve and have a little confidence in yourself - you can do much more than you think!

- Realistic. Want to become a world-famous underwear model or a multi-millionaire? Great ambition, but for most of us, it's just not in the stars. Commit to something that lies within your possibilities.

- Trackable. Ask for feedback from others or track your progress by simply counting how many times you did something or how much you've improved. Seeing results is incredibly motivational!